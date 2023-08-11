The Skinny

Coach: Mike Janke, fourth season, 24-6.

Last season: 8-2, 7-0 South Central, lost 20-0 to St. Croix Central in first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Chiefs have some major retooling to do in the trenches after the departure of three unanimous two-way, first-team all-conference picks in Hunter Isaacson, Lennon Stroede and Dylan Warren. Isaacson was the league’s unanimous pick for Defensive Player of the Year, while Stroede and Warren shared co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. They were among 20 departures to graduation.

Returning: The Chiefs bring back one all-conference selection in Degan Jensen to a group that will largely be thrust into more important roles. Look for Sam Ersland (401 rushing yards, 3 TDs) to fill the shoes left by Scott at running back and linebacker last season. Payne Carroll will help anchor the trenches alongside Chris Bautista on both sides of the ball.

Outlook: The reigning two-time South Central Conference champs will have their work cut out for themselves with lots of holes to fill on both sides of the ball. A combined 16 starters (eight each side) need to be replaced but Janke isn’t fully starting from scratch. Jensen started both ways last year while Ersland was key on defense and both Carroll and Bautista were regulars on the lines. Chase Theiss, Haakon Rosholt and Carson Hirst look poised to fill in on either side of the ball as first-year starters and there’s plenty of athleticism throughout the Chiefs ranks with a multitude of multi-sport athletes. Expect Raph Berje, Lex Reittinger and Logan Goodrich to be other key contributors.