There’s plenty of physical and mental hurdles to clear for anyone recovering from an injury.
Those seem to be even more heightened for athletes gifted with speed and explosiveness, with reaggravation one wrong step or stumble away.
Degan Jensen showed he has both attributes in spades last season for the Wisconsin Dells football team. It then proved to be a massive blow for the Chiefs when a sprained MCL suffered midway through their Week 7 game sidelined Jensen for the remainder of last season.
“We were probably running the ball a heck of a lot more than passing the ball,” coach Mike Janke said of how the Chiefs offense adapted to life without their home run hitter. “Our running game was good, but we didn’t have that explosive option so you take him away and that takes away from the passing game.”
Healthy once again after diligent work in the offseason overcoming both sets of challenges has the senior eager to prove he’s still one of the South Central Conference’s most dangerous players.
People are also reading…
Getting to a place where he believed that though wasn’t easy. Jensen still vividly remembers how a miscommunication late in the first half of the Chiefs’ 56-26 win over Wautoma on Sept. 30, 2022 led to his injury that forced him to miss the final two regular season games. He also missed Wisconsin Dells’ season-ending 20-0 loss to St. Croix Central in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
“Right away when it happened, I was like ‘My junior is done. My knee is done for,’” Jensen recalled of his immediate response to the injury.
A doubtful belief from the emergency room doctor didn’t put Jensen at ease either, until a second opinion and MRI from UW Sports Medicine Clinic showed he hadn’t blown out his knee.
“That was a big reliever,” Jensen said.
Rehabilitation followed and Jensen ultimately was able to play both boys basketball and baseball. Janke, also an assistant boys basketball coach, noticed Jensen wasn’t fully there physically from the start “but now you can’t tell.”
That started to change when Jensen cleared the dual hurdle of trying to fully go 100% when trying to run and cut on his recovering knee.
“I didn’t want to fatigue myself and not plant or try as hard because I was worried about re-injuring it. It was just, ‘Don’t look at it that way. Just play your way,’” he said.
Finding that positive space fueled Jensen to first-team all-South Central Conference honors, as well as second-team all-South West District recognition from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association at outfielder.
That skill set Jensen puts on display in the outfield tracking down fly balls is what makes him such a threat with a football in his hands.
It showed last season with Jensen recording 19 plays of 15 yards or more, including runs, receptions, kickoff and punt returns. He had six plays over 50 yards and eight touchdowns, including an 85-yard touchdown reception, 30-yard punt return TD and an 85-yard kickoff return TD in a 42-0 rout over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
“I call him a little puppy dog who likes to play with his ball. When he gets the ball, he gets it and makes plays happen,” Janke said. “He’s a gamer for sure and he’s ready to go get the ball and do something fun with it. He wants to put on a show.”
Jensen, a second-team all-SCC receiver last season, said his ability to look past the first line of defenders helps him to create more yards when something appears to be shut down, so when that does happen he isn’t in the best mood, and it’s why Jensen is going into his final season with a fearlessness to give it his all, even with the potential for another season-ending injury right around the corner.
“I’m just looking at it as ‘If I get injured, I want to do everything in my capabilities to make us win if I get injured,’” he said.