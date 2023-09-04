As important as every game matters in sports, rivalries carry a little extra weight.

Some are born out of proximity. In the case of some soccer rivalries, religion is the fraction point. Other are created over pent-up animosity over time, regardless, when specific teams take the field the intensity reaches new heights.

In high school football that means the hits are harder; cheers are louder; tension is that much thinner; and bragging rights are top commodity.

There are plenty of heated matchups in the WiscNews area that fit that billing.

Here are seven rivalries to know:

Baraboo vs. Reedsburg

The state’s most played rivalry, the Thunderbirds and Beavers will square off for a record 136th time this fall.

First meeting in 1900, the two teams have played at least once every year for over a century dating to 1919. If you can believe it, the all-time series is nearly identical, too. Reedsburg, which is 13-7 in the series since 2002, has won 12 of the last 16 meetings dating to 2007 when prior to the Beavers’ 49-6 win Baraboo had held a 60-53-6 advantage.

Following back-to-back wins the last two seasons, including a 41-27 victory in the series’ first in the Mississippi Valley Conference last year, Reedsburg now leads 65-64-6 and has retained the famed Old River Jug. The jug was introduced as the traveling trophy for the rivalry in 1983 when both schools’ home fields were near the banks of the Baraboo River.

Winning the jug can make a team’s season, including in 2002 when Baraboo eked out a 24-20 win for its only victory. The teams are scheduled to square off Sept. 29 this year.

Beaver Dam vs. Watertown

The battle between the Golden Beavers and Goslings became the latest rivalry to hit the century mark in state history, becoming the 16th to break the milestone achievement.

Watertown leads the all-time series dating to 1904 by a margin of 56-41-3 and has had the hot hand lately. Since 2002 the Goslings are 12-7 against the Golden Beavers, including a recent stretch of eight straight victories. That included a 42-21 win in the pair’s final game as part of the now-defunct Wisconsin Little Ten Conference.

Beaver Dam brought an end to its skid last year by way of a 39-27 victory in the teams’ second game as members of the Badger Large Conference. After they meet Sept. 22, the Golden Beavers and Goslings will undergo yet another conference change, shifting to the East Central Conference next season as part of the latest edition of football-only conference realignment.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Randolph

The Hilltoppers and Rockets are plenty cordial in a number of sports, including cross country and track and field where they field successful co-operative programs.

The joint venture hasn’t carried over onto the football field, but the schools separated by five miles have found their own individual levels of success over the years, often at the others’ expense. Combined the two teams captured 13 Trailways Small Conference titles, including eight by the Hilltoppers.

Cambria-Friesland took home the Trailways league title last year — there’s no longer a separate Trailways Large due to football-only conference realignment — thanks in part to a 20-16 win over Randolph. The Rockets have played a thorn in the side of the Toppers, too, having knocked Cambria-Friesland out of the playoffs in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs in both 2003 and 2004.

Randolph also scored a 24-22 win in Week 9 of the 2019 season to keep Cambria-Friesland out of the playoffs, one of five games since 2017 to be decided by a score or less.

Columbus vs. Lodi

While it may not be the oldest conference rivalry, the annual battle between the Cardinals and Blue Devils has become one of the area's best in recent years.

Lodi has had a comfortable lead in the rivalry since joining the now-Capitol Conference — formerly the Capitol North — winning 13 of 17 league games over Columbus. First meeting as league foes in 2006, the Blue Devils rattled off 10 straight wins before Columbus notched a 21-17 victory in 2016 for its first conference victory in the series. The teams are deadlocked at three wins apiece since then, including a stretch of three straight games from 2018-2020 decided by a combined nine points.

The Cardinals have rolled in the last two meetings, including a 42-14 win last season en route to an undefeated WIAA Division 4 state title. Lodi, which won the 2017 Division 4 crown, holds the lone playoff win in the series and another postseason clash could commence this season if the chips fall right. First is their annual league clash on Sept. 29.

Horicon/Hustisford vs. Mayville

There’s been plenty of changes over the years in this fixture, including a newly formed co-op and multiple conference changes, but the history between the Marshfalcons and Cardinals runs deep.

First squaring off in 1895, the Horicon-Mayville rivalry is the fourth-oldest in state history, preceded only by Marinette vs. Menomonie (Mich.), Tomah vs. Sparta and Dodgeville vs. Mineral Point, all of which first played in 1894.

Since 2002 the sides have only met 11 times thanks to hiatuses from 2002-05 and 2012-17. Still, the Cardinals have a big lead, winning eight times. The last five meetings have taken place in nonconference play with Horicon/Hustisford — the co-op formed in 2016 — playing in the Trailways and Mayville remaining in the Flyway. The Cardinals have won each of the last three, including a 36-28 win last Friday to extend the all-time series lead to 65-18-4 in their 87th meeting.

Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells

Regardless of the sport, when the Chiefs and Golden Eagles get together it seems to draw out more animosity between the two.

That’s been even more heightened on the football field the last half-decade with Mauston and Wisconsin Dells combining to win four of the last five South Central Conference titles. The Chiefs have prevailed each of the last two seasons, with wins over the Golden Eagles helping seal things.

Wisconsin Dells scored a thrilling 40-32 win in Week 9 of the 2021 season to capture its first outright league title in 35 years, and followed it up with a 32-14 win last year. The Chiefs’ 2021 victory ended a seven-game skid to their northern neighbors off Interstate 90, with the Golden Eagle securing the SCC crown in both 2018 and 2020.

The Chiefs, who hold a 12-9 advantage in the series since 2002, and Golden Eagles face off on Sept. 15. Despite the game being earlier in the season, it could drastically mold the SCC title picture.

Portage vs. Reedsburg

Shortly after starting their rivalry with the Thunderbirds, the Beavers first played the Warriors in yet another one of the state’s most-played rivalries.

Dating to 1902, Portage and Reedsburg have played 109 times, with the Warriors holding a 56-52-1 advantage in the all-time series. Reedsburg, which is one of three programs in the state to be part of rivalries with over 100 all-time meetings, owned the annually played rivalry in recent years prior to its move to the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2022.

The Beavers had won 12 straight games over the Warriors, including a nail-biting 3-0 overtime win in 2017, to pull within two games of tying the all-time series. The Warriors had other plans, however, winning each of the last two meetings, including a 27-14 win in 2021.

Conference games remain out of the question for the two with Portage staying in the Badger Small and Reedsburg, along with fellow longtime Warrior adversary Baraboo, remaining in the Mississippi Valley when the next round of football-only conference realignment commences next season.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.