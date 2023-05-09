Sometimes a new opportunity comes along that is too good to pass up, no matter how good a current situation one might have.

That became the case for Shane Haak as he resigned from his position as Portage High School football coach, the district announced in a news release Monday.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because it’s always tough when you start a new chapter because that means you have to end a chapter, and it’s one where I truly enjoyed every bit of it,” Haak said.

“I want to thank Shane for his dedication to the students and athletes in the Portage Community School District,” Portage athletic director Ed Carlson wrote in the release.

“Shane is an incredible coach, mentor, motivator, and role model. He positively impacted many lives during his time at Portage High School, and we are very grateful for his time with us. Shane was a great asset to our athletic programs, but also to our school and community. We will miss him, and look forward to the great things he will accomplish in the future.”

That new chapter for Haak will be as the head football coach and physical education teacher at Hampshire (Ill.) High School. The chance for him and his family to return closer to home was one of the main reasons the Harvard, Illinois, native chose to make a move he hadn’t envisioned.

“My wife and I are excited to come back to some of the areas we grew up and were raised, with myself in Harvard and Woodstock being a big piece,” he said. “There’s definitely a positive energy here and no negative reason why I’m leaving Portage. I enjoyed it through and through and it’s also why it’s difficult to leave because of how much I’ve enjoyed my time.”

Haak, who previously led the Warriors' wrestling program from 2015-2022 and is a physical education teacher at Portage High School, took over a program ahead of the 2019 season that had seen better days.

In the nine years prior to Haak taking over, the Warriors went 8-73, including a 2-16 record in two seasons under Bob Hepp with a winless 0-9 campaign in 2018.

It left a big hill to a climb for Haak, but one he wasn’t afraid of while helping turn the Warriors into a playoff regular. Portage reached the postseason each of the past three years for the first time since six consecutive playoff appearances from 1994-1999, ending a playoff drought that dated back to 2007.

The Warriors went 13-24 during Haak's four seasons in charge, including 4-6 this past fall, capped by a 49-20 loss to eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Monroe in Level 1 of the playoffs.

“Shane elevated Portage football during his tenure, establishing a culture of accountability, dedication, and teamwork,” Carlson wrote. “Coach Haak has led the program to a solid foundation and path to success.”

That success included a number of building blocks Haak looks back on fondly, starting with a resounding 32-0 win over Fort Atkinson in his first game manning the sidelines to open the 2019 season. Other memorable landmark moments included a 13-7 overtime win over Reedsburg in 2020 and a 22-20 victory over Stoughton in 2021 that helped the team secure its first winning regular season, both firsts since 2007.

Most recently, it was the program’s ability to withstand graduating 17 starters from that 2021 team to earn a third consecutive postseason appearance last fall which included thrilling, last-second comeback wins over Sauk Prairie and Milton.

“I think that’s a testament to the leadership we had, the belief in what we’re doing and the coaches and leadership from the student-athletes to have that same expectation each year to climb some levels,” Haak said.

Haak said he was extremely proud of the strides the group made and the support the program received from the community.

“I love Portage and it’s been a tremendous eight years that I’ve taught and coached here, and I have nothing but positives to say about the community, the teachers and especially the kids,” he said.

The student-athletes remain first for Carlson as he begins his search for a replacement. While bittersweet, Carlson wrote he’s “confident that we have a foundation in place to continue to move forward and grow the Portage football program."

“We will not settle for anything other than the best for our student-athletes,” he continued. “I am committed to finding a new coach that will give our players leadership on and off the field, and help them grow to their full potential.”

