Adam Lewis didn’t have much experience playing football growing up.

He played flag football as a 5-year-old, and participated in tennis and soccer during youth years, but that was it.

That all changed when the senior laced up some cleats, strapped on a helmet and joined the Waupun football team during the contact days (July 17-21).

“I’m sure his nerves are all over the place with excitement (and) fear,” Waupun coach Adrian Harmsen said. “You name it, he probably has every emotion going through his head, thinking about what’s going to happen or how the team is going to treat me or how the coaches are going to be. I like to say he’s got an upbeat attitude and he looks at it like, ‘I’m here to do my best every day and take the coaching I get and be with my teammates here.’”

Lewis is homeschooled, but last spring he attended two classes at Waupun while mostly online through Brigham Young University-Idaho. He's able to participate with the Warriors because he lives within the school district.

Lewis shared a landscaping class with seniors Max Wittlief and Xavier Alba last spring. The seniors took up until the last week of school to convince Lewis to come out for football his senior year.

“We needed to get more people out here,” Wittlief said. “It’s nice to have more people, even if they’re your friends.”

Lewis said he was quite nervous heading into training camp where his 5-foot-7, 170-pound build makes him a great prospect to be a running back and linebacker instead of being a lineman, which he said was briefly on the table to play for the Warriors.

“I think it’s a lot more fun than just standing there and block,” said Lewis, who added running and catching the ball was more appealing. “You actually get playing time.”

Harmsen noticed Lewis’ leadership skills and his demeanor of putting himself in vulnerable situations like participating in drills, talking to his teammates and showing his love for a sport he doesn’t have much knowledge of other than previously watching five NFL games last season and knowing the basics of each position.

“He seems like a pretty natural leader,” Harmsen said. “I know that could kind of be hard to take or digest seeing how he’s homeschooled and how that plays a role in him being a leader for the kids that haven’t really seen him in school. He seemed to get along well with the guys. He fits in. It seems like other guys respect him as a student and as an athlete.”

Lewis said his teammates have been a blessing helping him learn the game and playbook. Lewis is a visual learner as he likes to watch videos and take notes.

He said he likes watching the plays done ahead of him to learn them as a proof of concept to the playbook.

“I’ve learned that I don’t know a lot at all,” Lewis said. “I need to learn a lot more and I need to actually put effort into this.”

GALLERY: Action from Friday's Flyway football game between Waupun and North Fondy Ashton Campbell Ashton Campbell 2.jpg Ashton Campbell Ashton Campbell 4.jpg Ashton Campbell 5.jpg Carson Bresser Carson Bresser 3.jpg Carson Bresser 4.jpg Carson Bresser 5.jpg Carson Bresser 6.jpg Carson Bresser 7.jpg Carson Bresser 8.jpg Carson Bresser 9.jpg Carson Bresser Isaac Glewen 2.jpg Isaac Glewen 3.jpg Isaac Glewen 4.jpg Isaac Glewen 5.jpg Isaac Glewen 6.jpg Isaac Glewen Kellen Hacht 2.jpg Kellen Hacht 3.jpg Kellen Hacht 4.jpg Kellen Hacht 5.jpg Kellen Hacht Liam Schalk 2.jpg Liam Schalk.jpg Lucas Meyer 2.jpg Lucas Meyer 3.jpg Lucas Meyer Matt Gromacki.jpg Missed catch.jpg Waupun defense.jpg Wyatt Paul 2.jpg Wyatt Draves.jpg