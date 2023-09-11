The reigniting of conference rivalries headline this week's WiscNews-area Game of the Week poll. One of those rivalries is between area teams.

Here are this week's nominees:

La Crosse Central at Baraboo, 7 p.m. Friday

Following a home loss to Beaver Dam in Week 2, the Baraboo football team has won consecutive games and currently sits atop the Mississippi Valley Conference standings (3-1, 2-0 MVC). On Friday it will host conference rival La Crosse Central (3-1, 1-1), which just suffered its first loss of the season. The RiverHawks lost a road nail-biter to Onalaska 29-28.

The Thunderbirds' run-centric offense isn't afraid to use multiple ball carries. In their 23-14 win over Holmen last week, seven different Thunderbirds had a rushing attempt, as the team ran for 266 yards.

Quarterback Luke Vittengl is the offensive catalyst, leading the team with 300 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The junior was under center last season, when Baraboo prevailed with a 15-7 victory.

Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m. Friday

There's a potential shootout on the horizon, as Mauston (1-3, 1-0 South Central Conference) and Wisconsin Dells face off Friday night.

Over its last three games Wisconsin Dells (3-1, 2-0 SCC) is averaging 34 points per game, a major turnaround from its Week 1 performance. In the season opener, the Chiefs only scored 12 points in their loss to Lake Mills.

Since then the Chiefs have won three straight games, including most recently a 42-0 win over Westfield. The 42 points were a season-high and running back Sam Ersland finished the game with 217 rushing yards on 13 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Mauston quarterback Tyler Link has shown improved in his second year starting for the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot junior, has thrown for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also possesses a quarterback rating of 96.6, up from 83.3 last year.

With six games to go, Link needs 371 passing yards and five touchdown passes to eclipse his totals from last year.

Oshkosh Lourdes at Pardeeville, 7 p.m. Friday

Pardeeville has had quite the turnaround under first-year coach Bobby Harry. The Bulldogs are 4-0 and tied for the Trailways Conference lead at 2-0 ahead of Friday's game against Oshkosh Lourdes (3-1, 2-0). Last season, Pardeeville was 2-8 with a forfeit win over St. John's Northwestern.

The Knights are led by quarterback Wade Lindahl, who earned first-team all-conference honors last season. Lindahl has thrown for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 306 more yards and four TDs.

Pardeeville has a talented dual-threat quarterback itself in junior Logan Young. The 5-10 Young, has thrown for 416 yards and six touchdowns and he has 474 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Oshkosh Lourdes Academy won last year's Week 5 matchup 27-21.

