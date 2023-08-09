Practices got underway when the calendar turned to August, which gave teams two weeks ahead of their season openers.

Teams are filled with hope, but a blank slate will quickly turn into fall as teams will see their playoff opportunities getting shorter. The expectations are high for a WiscNews area that crowned a state champion in 2022.

Here are five things to watch for in the 2023 high school football season.

Capitol of champions

The Capitol Conference is filled with potential from top to bottom. Columbus is coming off a WIAA Division 4 state championship and swept the league with a 7-0 mark. Lodi, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison Edgewood and Lake Mills all had winning league records and all but Edgewood — who lost to Lutheran — won their first-round playoff games.

The Cardinals return five senior starters including running back Colton Brunell, who led the state with 2,897 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground. He’ll have a new quarterback and fullback as well as four new offensive linemen in front of him this season.

The Blue Devils have 16 players returning from last year who expect to contribute, including quarterback Mason Lane. He led the Blue Devils to the Division 4 state quarterfinal, where they lost 35-0 to Waukesha Catholic Memorial. With a year of experience and a boatload of talent, the Blue Devils hope to push for a state title similar to that of the Cardinals did last season.

Both Columbus and Lodi will battle to stay in contention for a league title with stiff competition against the Spartans, Crusaders and L-Cats.

New faces

Horicon/Hustisford, Pardeeville and Portage all have new coaches leading their programs.

Jason Fiacco moved from Texas to take over at Husticon after 11 years as a coach and athletic directory. He replaced Shannon Mueller, who coached since the co-op's foundation in 2016.

Husticon found their new head coach in Texas – Jason Fiacco. Fiacco spent the past 11 years in Texas as an assistant coach, head coach and athletic director. He replaces Shannon Mueller, who was the head coach since Husticon started the co-op in 2016. Husticon went 3-7 last year and was 3-4 in the Eastern Suburban Conference, netting a first-round playoff game it lost.

Bobby Harry takes over at Pardeeville for Bob Hepp, who led the program to an 8-18 mark in three seasons. Harry took over in February and was able to institute an offseason program and establish relationships with his players. The Bulldogs went 2-8 and 2-5 in Trailways Conference play last fall.

Chris Rice moved from Necedah to Portage, where he will teach physical education and take over a team that went 4-5, 3-4 in the Badger Small Conference. The Warriors lost 49-20 to Monroe in the first round of the playoffs.

Trailways gets a facelift

The Trailways had to deal with its own variation of conference realignment.

St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy dropped its varsity program and will only host a junior varsity schedule in 2023 and will transition to 8-player football in 2024.

Neenah St. Mary Catholic was added as a football-only member to replace St. John's Northwestern. The Zyphers had been participating in 8-player football the previous four seasons.

The playing field is leveled a bit for Cambria-Friesland, which didn't care that the school's enrollment was 97 students and went 7-0 in league play. St. Mary Catholic had 247 students enrolled last year.

Raising the bar

Seven schools in the area had three wins or less last season. Beaver Dam, which was 2-7, has room for improvement.

The Golden Beavers lost key contributors in Hayden DeZarn (offensive line), Michael Fox (fullback, tight end, defensive end) and Easton Abel (tight end, defensive end). They may be small with the offensive line but a new offensive outlook led by junior Eli Bryant as starting quarterback and seniors Camron Mendoza and Gabe Klatt, who missed last season with a torn ACL, in the backfield.

Mendoza ran for 1,378 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season as the lead back. Klatt ran for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. If Bryant can progress from his 528 yards passing and three touchdowns, the Golden Beavers could improve in a tough Badger Large Conference.

Swimming in MVC

Both Baraboo and Reedsburg entered the Mississippi Valley Conference last year with lots of expectations, but having to go against unfamiliar teams can be a tall task for any club.

Each team found their niche and tied with Holmen for second in conference at 5-2. Onalaska swept the league and was unbeaten until a 37-14 loss to West Salem in the state semifinals.

The Thunderbirds return a lot of talent, including senior Luke Vittengl, who was a first-team defensive back and a second-team quarterback in the MVC. Seniors Kyle Felt (offensive line) and Northern Illinois recruit Ross Liegel (defensive line) were also first-team all-conference.

The Beavers might have a tougher challenge because of the talent they lost on both sides of the ball. They lost six all-conference selections including first-teamers Devin Judd (running back), Trey Schinke (linebacker) and Carson Brandt, who was the MVC Lineman of the Year.

Jesus Gonzalez is a key returnee after being named a first-team defensive lineman and second-team offensive lineman.

Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship