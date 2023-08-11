The Skinny

Coach: Randy Wallace, third season, 2-16.

Last season: 2-7, 1-6 Badger Small.

Outgoing: The biggest hole the Eagles will need to fill is that of Nolan Vils. The University of Wisconsin freshman was a unanimous two-way first-team all-conference pick and the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year last season after tallying 11 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Also departed are honorable mention all-league selections Derek Hilden (438 rushing yards, 3 TDs), Carson Brickl (209 receiving yards, 2 TDs), Jack Tarnutzer, Grant Sorg (23 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 TFLs), Keagan Gulden, Gage Ranzenberger and Sean Goodwin.

Returning: Offensively, Sauk Prairie returns a ton of firepower with first-team tight end Connor Breunig and second-team wide receiver Boden Frosch back, while starting quarterback Jackson Breunig also returns. Leading tackler Brason Ballweg returns to anchor the Eagles defense after garnering honorable mention honors last year and was joined by Connor Breunig.

Outlook: The Eagles may have finished five games under .500 last season but don’t let that fool you. The team gained invaluable experience last season against perennial playoff contenders and return 29 players from that group. The duo of Connor Breunig and Frosch is one of the area’s top aerial tandems as they combined for 596 yards and seven touchdowns on 52 catches last season. Finding the right combination to give returning starting quarterback Jackson Breunig to find the two is the big task at hand with four starters lost. Expect Hayden Brice to help anchor that new group. Brason Ballweg will helm the Eagles defense after recording a team-high 58 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Sauk Prairie must replace six of its next seven tacklers but plenty of replacements saw playing time last season, including Brice, Michael Blau, Austin Pagel and Landon Schultz.