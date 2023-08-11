Like most players, Ben Janquart played his way through the respective levels of high school football.
After spending much of his last two seasons on the sidelines in a reserve role, the Sauk Prairie senior didn’t want to spend his final fall in the same spot.
“I really just want to step into the shoes and show what kind of player I am; that I’m driven to win, want to win and we have big goals for this team,” Janquart said.
It’s forced the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder to get out of his comfort zone, stepping into a leadership role and trying to help fuel an Eagles team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Janquart, who plays linebacker and running back, saw the chance to step up after Sauk Prairie graduated 18 players from last year’s group that finished 2-7, including 1-6 in the Badger Small Conference.
“You see those vacancies and leadership positions, and there’s openings for a lot of people to come in and step up for the team,” he said. “I wanted to show the underclassmen how Sauk Prairie football works, how to be leaders on and off the field and I think you just have to step into it and show you can be that guy.”
Third-year coach Randy Wallace was more than excited to see Janquart assume that responsibility.
“That’s what you want all your guys to do,” he said. “You want those guys to step up, you want to take on that leadership role, and take that ownership. The ownership is going to help us in football, but that’s going to help them beyond football as well with that personal responsibility and ownership.”
That ownership over the Sauk Prairie program began in the weight room. While Janquart said he didn’t change much to his workout regimen as a whole, he was a more prominent figure in the weight room.
Being more of a consistent attendee of the Eagles summer sessions helped. Janquart said he put on an extra 10 pounds of muscle from last year, and he’s “been able to be a lot more of a physical linebacker and play downhill lot better.”
“I felt maybe hesitant last year, but I think I’m bringing more physicality to the table this year,” he said.
It’s not the only area where Janquart is fueling the Eagles’ surge. Despite being a first-time starter, Janquart said he’s always tried to lead by example, making his shift into a starting hybrid linebacker/defensive back a smooth transition.
Wallace said Janquart has really grasped the concepts assistant Ben Johnson has implemented, aided in the fact he’s playing alongside friend and returning starter Brason Ballweg.
“He’s a really great player and I know he’ll always have my back,” Janquart said. “If I miss a tackle, I know he’ll be there to clean it up for me and having him there as the steady-going part of our defense … that helps a lot.”
That trust and confidence in one another has allowed Janquart to expand his leadership qualities. Reserved in the past, Janquart said that considering the key role he’s taking on, he wants to use his voice more.
While he’s still coming into his own on that front, Wallace knows the Eagles will only benefit from Janquart continuing to break out of his shell over time.
“With him, the more he leads and more confident he becomes, our program is going to become a better team,” Wallace said. “He’s one of our core guys as far as leadership there and as he rises, we rise.”