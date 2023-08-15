Ethan Horkan and Logan Yanke can’t wait to hit the field and make the most of their senior seasons.

Each had their junior years cut short due to major injuries during Reedsburg’s football season. Yanke tore his right meniscus during the second day of practice and Horkan broke his right leg and dislocated his right ankle during the scrimmage.

Horkan, who started playing in third grade, had never watched from the sidelines before.

“It’s kind of hard because you’re standing on the sidelines and you feel like you can help the team in some way but you physically can’t,” Yanke said.

Instead of daily jogs onto the practice field, the tandem spent hours inside with trainers. This was a part of a rehab process that lasted seven weeks for Horkan and four months for Yanke.

One benefit from being inactive was getting to watch their positions from a different perspective.

“I learned a lot more about my position from watching other people play,” Horkan said.

Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz expects both players to have an immediate impact this season, even as first-year starters.

The 6-foot Yanke will play wide receiver and cornerback, with Horkan starting at tight end and defensive end.

“They’re definitely some playmakers that we missed last season, so it’s a big deal not just talent-wise but also they’ve watched the program evolve over the last few years and they’ve truly bought in and brought the other guys with them,” Zenz said.

The Beavers rushed for 2,069 yards last season, according to WisSports, with 1,280 rushing yards coming from first team all-conference running back Devin Judd. With Judd gone, Jack Fenwick looks to duplicate that success as the starting running back.

At 6-4, Horkan will be both a valuable blocker on the edge and a major redzone receiving target for Reedsburg.

“I enjoy the position because it’s not like the offensive line where you line up against someone. You get to go smoke people and get the ball from passes,” Horkan said.

For Yanke the game becomes easier for him because his two positions complement each other.

Playing both wide receiver and cornerback gives him an edge on his opponents.

“I’d say it helps more at defensive back because based on how the wide receivers are positioned you can figure out what type of route they’re going to run,” Yanke said.

The return of these senior leaders only adds to last season’s breakthrough, as Reedsburg went 7-3 and clinched the school’s first playoff berth since 2019.

“Last year was our first rebuilding year with a full offseason of leadership training and weight room programs that built confidence and led to a really nice start,” Zenz said.

Reedsburg did lose its last two games of the season, including a 24-7 playoff loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the playoffs.

“In the fourth quarter we got burnt out and we’re trying to change that by not having people play both ways, so we have one squad for offense and the other for defense,” Horkan said.

Reedsburg wants to be a physical football team, emphasizing its mantra of “Beavers hit hard,” Zenz said. This along with a fast-paced offense, has Reedsburg aspiring to win its first state title since 2009.

“We have high expectations with goal No. 1 being to keep the Old River Jug in our rivalry versus Baraboo and then we will build off of that,” Zenz said.

