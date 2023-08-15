Taylor Drzonek worked diligently as a sophomore during his recovery from a right knee injury sustained in physical education class.

He came back and received some first-team repetitions at tight end during practice when his junior season began.

Then during Randolph’s first football game of his junior year, Drzonek went down with an injury to his left knee while blocking.

He knew the feeling because he’d been there before. The diagnosis was again a torn ACL.

“I knew it was similar, yeah,” he said. “You never know for sure. You hope that it wasn’t the same. It’s tough, but you know what you have to do. You have to work hard and get through it.”

Drzonek, after another injury rehabilitation, has returned for his senior year. Rockets coach Tom Chase said Drzonek is a presumed starter as an offensive lineman, as long as he’s healthy. He also could see action at defensive tackle.

“Taylor just has had some bad luck,” Chase said. “He’s had two different knee surgeries. Last year, he got into Game 1 and we’re about halfway through it and he tore his other ACL, so he missed both seasons. He was a tight end for us; he unselfishly allowed me to move him to tackle because we need him to play tackle this year.

“He’s just an unselfish kid, just a great kid. He never missed a day in the weight room this summer. We are hoping that this can be a good year for him and that he can make it through. We are counting on him to do a lot for us, yes.”

He could be a significant part of the Rockets’ line.

“He’s a strong kid,” said Chase, who’s scheduled to be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame next April. “He works his butt off. He got himself in position to play this year because of how hard he works.”

The encouragement of teammates helped Drzonek persevere.

“After his surgery, when he started getting back in the weight room, we both got in there every day when we could and we pushed each other,” said senior Jonathan Alva, an offensive lineman, linebacker and kicker and who was a second-team all-conference pick as an offensive lineman in the Trailways Conference last year.

“When you see someone down, you just have to pick them up. You have to make sure they can get back into it. We are there for them whenever they need it.”

Or as senior running back/receiver/defensive end Jacob Kile put it: “You want to make sure they feel included and part of the team.”

That attitude doesn’t surprise Chase.

“They are pretty close,” Chase said. “They are a pretty tight-knit group. They really care about each other. The seniors are the leaders of our group right now. I think we have 11 seniors out. They have done a really good job the last four years and this is their year to shine.”

The players have demonstrated similar support to senior quarterback/safety Jake Dykstra.

Chase had Dykstra penciled in as the starting quarterback until Dykstra began experiencing back problems last winter. Dykstra said he had a herniated disc, which Chase said required surgery in May.

“(Teammates) are making sure that I’m not all by myself and that they’re talking to me at practice and keeping me involved,” said Dykstra, who hopes to play at some point this season.

That means Chase has turned to senior Karter Meredith, a slot receiver, to take over the quarterback reins.

“We prepare for that,” Chase said about being ready to adjust to injuries. “You have to at a small school. You just have to.”

Players have to learn numerous positions and be ready when called upon.

“We have a plan in place,” Chase said. “We have probably seven or eight varsity linemen and they have to know every position. So if somebody goes down, they have to know it.”

Kile, a second-team all-conference pick as a defensive lineman, said the Rockets, despite significant graduation losses, enter the season with an extremely positive attitude after winning seven games last season.

“We want to play as a team and win some games, and win some meaningful games,” Drzonek said.

