He knew the feeling because he’d been there before. The diagnosis was again a torn ACL.
“I knew it was similar, yeah,” he said. “You never know for sure. You hope that it wasn’t the same. It’s tough, but you know what you have to do. You have to work hard and get through it.”
Drzonek, after another injury rehabilitation, has returned for his senior year. Rockets coach Tom Chase said Drzonek is a presumed starter as an offensive lineman, as long as he’s healthy. He also could see action at defensive tackle.
“Taylor just has had some bad luck,” Chase said. “He’s had two different knee surgeries. Last year, he got into Game 1 and we’re about halfway through it and he tore his other ACL, so he missed both seasons. He was a tight end for us; he unselfishly allowed me to move him to tackle because we need him to play tackle this year.
“He’s just an unselfish kid, just a great kid. He never missed a day in the weight room this summer. We are hoping that this can be a good year for him and that he can make it through. We are counting on him to do a lot for us, yes.”
He could be a significant part of the Rockets’ line.
“He’s a strong kid,” said Chase, who’s scheduled to be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame next April. “He works his butt off. He got himself in position to play this year because of how hard he works.”
The encouragement of teammates helped Drzonek persevere.
“After his surgery, when he started getting back in the weight room, we both got in there every day when we could and we pushed each other,” said senior Jonathan Alva, an offensive lineman, linebacker and kicker and who was a second-team all-conference pick as an offensive lineman in the Trailways Conference last year.
“When you see someone down, you just have to pick them up. You have to make sure they can get back into it. We are there for them whenever they need it.”
Or as senior running back/receiver/defensive end Jacob Kile put it: “You want to make sure they feel included and part of the team.”
“They are pretty close,” Chase said. “They are a pretty tight-knit group. They really care about each other. The seniors are the leaders of our group right now. I think we have 11 seniors out. They have done a really good job the last four years and this is their year to shine.”
The players have demonstrated similar support to senior quarterback/safety Jake Dykstra.
Chase had Dykstra penciled in as the starting quarterback until Dykstra began experiencing back problems last winter. Dykstra said he had a herniated disc, which Chase said required surgery in May.
“We have a plan in place,” Chase said. “We have probably seven or eight varsity linemen and they have to know every position. So if somebody goes down, they have to know it.”
Kile, a second-team all-conference pick as a defensive lineman, said the Rockets, despite significant graduation losses, enter the season with an extremely positive attitude after winning seven games last season.
“We want to play as a team and win some games, and win some meaningful games,” Drzonek said.
Photos: Boys hoops action from Friday's game between Randolph and Fall River
The skinny
Coach: Tom Chase, fifth season, 29-13.
Last season: 7-4, 5-2 Trailways Conference; Lost to Johnson Creek 35-15 in a WIAA Division 7 first-round playoff game.
Outgoing: QB/LB Alex Hollander, FB/DE Bryce Rataczak, RB/DB Brady Prieve, OL/DL Thomas Riley, WR/DB Dietrich Meyer, OL/DL Layne Jenkins, SE/DB Cody DeVries and TE/DL Carter Nieman.
Returning: Players who are expected to lead this year’s roster include QB/DB Karter Meredith, RB/WR/DL Jacob Kile, senior RB/DB Nick Katsma, senior OL/LB Jonathan Alva, junior TE/DE Levi Wiersma, junior OL/DL Eli Herpel, senior RB/LB Jack Smedema, senior QB/DB Jake Dykstra, senior OL/DL Taylor Drzonek, junior OL/DL Danny Brown, senior OL/LB Caleb Kok, junior SE/DB Nick Medema, junior TE/DE Cam Muth and sophomore RB/LB Ben Paul.
Outlook: The Rockets finished tied for second with Johnson Creek in conference play last season, behind league champion Cambria-Friesland, and lost to Johnson Creek in postseason (Johnson Creek is expected to be a conference favorite this year). Randolph, however, had some significant graduation losses in all-conference first-team selections Meyer, Riley, Hollander, Prieve and Rataczak (the conference defensive lineman of the year). Chase said Dykstra had been the presumptive choice to play quarterback but a back injury has Dykstra currently sidelined. Karter Meredith, who’s new to the position, will take over. Chase, whose team emphasizes running the ball, said candidates to play running back include Katsma (a first-team all-conference choice as a special teams player last season), Paul and Kile (414 yards rushing, 3 TDs in 2022). Alva was a second-team all-conference selection as an offensive lineman last season. Chase likes his team’s depth on defense and said the team has 20 players it can rotate in on that side of the ball. Kile was a second-team all-conference pick as a defensive lineman last year.