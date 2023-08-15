Jackson Geitner’s dream of playing college football started in the fourth grade and continues as the Poynette senior enters his final season.

The Pumas’ star lineman only wants to play at the Division II level, to better focus on his studies. Geitner said at the Division I level, football can distract from obtaining a college degree, which is more important to him.

”I want to go either into sports medicine or exercise science because I love conditioning and if I can get a career where I’m a physical therapist or kinesiologist that would be awesome,” Geitner said.

Along with his personal goals, Geitner must lead a Poynette football team hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season.

The 6-foot Geitner will rely on the mentorship of former teammates Clayton Nehls, William Plenty and Jayden Stoy, who he admired as an underclassman.

In 2021, Plenty earned first team all-South Central Conference honors.

Those guys were my leaders and they were great at what they did, so I look up to them as I’m trying to fill the role they played,” Geitner said.

Having played on the offensive and defensive lines since freshman year, Geitner said he’s elevated his game each year.

Last season he made 53 tackles and 6 tackles for loss, while also having 2.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. This earned him second team all-conference honors in the South Central Conference.

“I take pride in it because it’s a job nobody wants, so you need somebody to step up to the plate and if you’re the biggest and baddest in that spot you should be proud of it,” Geitner said.

His successful junior year has created new challenges he must overcome this upcoming season. This includes teams running the ball in the opposite direction of him and facing double teams, which he saw last year in games versus Pardeeville, Wautoma and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.

Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said Geitner’s time in the weight room this offseason and the techniques they’ve been working on in practice will help.

“It’s scary but also a confidence booster because you get that feeling of I’m dangerous enough that I require a double team or teams must plan against me in that way,” Geitner said.

Something else that will aid Geitner is his background as a wrestler, a sport he’s played since third grade. As a junior he wrestled at 220 pounds and made the state tournament after posting a record of 40-10.

This year after some rule changes, he’ll wrestle at 215 pounds in pursuit of his second straight sectional championship.

“Wrestling has helped with all my athletics because I don’t think there’s a harder sport than wrestling and it’s transitioned from my least favorite sport freshman year to my favorite now,” Geitner said.

The parallels between wrestling and battling in the trenches on the football field are evident to Geitner. This is one reason why he wants to play both sports in college if given the opportunity.

However, Geitner said the one caveat is he can’t sub out of wrestling matches.

”I’d say mainly footwork and conditioning translate best to football because when you’re wrestling, you constantly have to move around to get better positioning on the opposing wrestler,” Geitner said.

Kallungi enters his ninth season as coach and is thankful to have Geitner amongst the team’s seven seniors. With such a young team, the Pumas are still forming an identity but will lean on their experience up front.

Kallungi said he wants the Pumas to be a difficult team for opponents to prepare for because of their aggressive mentality and the ability to control the line of scrimmage.

”This is our last year in the South Central before heading to the Eastern Suburban Conference, so we’re looking to improve our win total from last year and put ourselves in a position to get back in the playoffs,” Kallungi said.

