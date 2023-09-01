PRAIRIE DU SAC — Sauk Prairie juniors Landon Schultz and Boden Frosch have developed a passing game connection on the football field through years of knowing each other.

That was on display Friday night.

Schultz fired three touchdown passes in a 19-point second quarter, including two to 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver Frosch and another to 6-0, 200-pound junior tight end Kade Kinney.

That aerial show, plus a stout defensive effort, propelled the host Eagles to a 26-0 victory over Portage in a Badger Small Conference opener.

The 6-1, 170-pound Schultz was 10-for-16 passing for 126 yards and the three touchdown passes, with one interception, in the first half — including seven completions for 79 yards to Frosch.

“I have so much trust in him because I know he can make those plays,” Schultz said.

Schultz said he and Frosch have had a connection “pretty much forever. We’ve been playing football together since we were little. … He was my neighbor. That’s how we built the connection.”

Said Portage coach Chris Rice: “It’s hard to stop two very potent kids there at the quarterback and receiver position. You can tell they have worked a lot together. They are a good tandem.”

Frosch wound up with 148 yards receiving on seven catches for Sauk Prairie (2-1 overall, 1-0 Badger Small) after a 69-yard scoring play on a pass from senior receiver Jackson Breunig, who started the season at quarterback and grabbed a backward pass from Schultz and fired downfield to Frosch. That touchdown with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter closed the game’s scoring.

The game’s first scoring drive was set up when Eagles junior Trent Backeberg recovered a fumble at the Portage 31-yard line. Sauk Prairie kept persevering despite four penalties.

Schultz rolled right and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Frosch with 3:11 left in the second quarter.

“The key to the second quarter was just resilience,” Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace said. “I say that because on the one drive we were fortunate enough to score, we had a lot of penalties. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It was just being resilient. It’s a group of guys who are learning how to play and fighting through challenges, and being optimistic about what they can do.”

The Eagles, on their next possession, put together a 62-yard scoring drive.

Kinney gathered in Schultz’s pass along the left sideline, broke two tackles and scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass — giving the Eagles a 13-0 lead with 42 seconds left before halftime. Schultz had 14-yard completions to Frosch and senior Jackson Breunig earlier in the drive.

The Warriors (2-1, 0-1) then fumbled on the next possession and Eagles sophomore Jake Buckles was credited with the recovery at the Portage 19-yard line with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.

Sauk Prairie capitalized, as Schultz threw a 19-yard touchdown strike to Frosch 17 seconds prior to halftime.

The Eagles had an earlier opportunity in the first quarter, taking over at the Portage 14-yard line after an errant punt snap. But Warriors senior Keagan Hooker forced and recovered a fumble, halting Sauk Prairie’s drive.

A late Warriors’ threat in the fourth quarter was stymied by junior Lawson Maier’s interception for the Eagles.

Both teams entered the game coming off shutout victories.

Portage blanked Whitewater 48-0 last week when Griffin Garrigan gained 142 yards rushing and scored three rushing touchdowns on only five carries. Hooker had 115 yards on seven carries and scored twice as the Warriors had seven rushing touchdowns and picked up 386 yards rushing against Whitewater.

But the Eagles’ defense bottled up the Warriors’ Wing-T offense, led by running backs Hooker and Max Kreuziger, on Friday.

“They all played well,” Wallace said about the Eagles’ defense.

Said Rice: “You have to give credit to them. They played hard. We need to learn our system a little better, make sure we are blocking the right people. But they had a great defensive scheme, which made it hard for us to get to our assignments and confused our linemen a little bit.”

Schultz didn’t complete a pass in the second half — finishing 10-for-22 with two interceptions. But he was effective in the first half, just as he was a week ago.

Last week, Sauk Prairie topped Reedsburg 34-0 as Schultz threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Frosch caught four passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think most of our chemistry is made outside football,” Schultz said about playing with friends on the team, including Frosch and Kinney.

