Change in life is inevitable.

Whether a person knows when it will happen or, worse yet when it won’t, it's more important how someone reacts to it.

For Griffin Garrigan, that meant putting the collective success of the Portage football team over his own potential accolades after learning the Warriors would have a new coach for his senior season.

“I knew there was going to be lots of changes,” Garrigan said of the departure of coach Shane Haak in early May. “Going into the summer, I just wanted to make the transition as easy as possible.”

It’s led Garrigan to give up potentially starting at quarterback after serving as a backup the last two seasons and switching over to running back in new coach Chris Rice’s run-heavy Wing T offense.

“From day one he wanted to be a running back and I don’t know where it came from, but I'm glad to have him there,” said Rice, who was named Haak’s successor on June 8. “He's got great hands and got really good speed, and he’s put some weight on so I think he's gonna be ready to play that position for us.”

Garrigan helped put himself in that position with plenty of weight room work in the offseason to bulk up for the more physical play of toting the rock. He played wide receiver mostly last season while backing up quarterback Gavin Thompson on offense, earning second-team Badger Small Conference honors at defensive back.

His stamina is also in great shape being a three-sport athlete as part of the Warriors boys basketball and baseball programs.

“Throughout both seasons I experienced close games were I was tired and sore but had to keep playing games in order to win. I believe that this will translate to the football season as a running back,” he said. “It’s one of the most physically demanding spots on the field and can be very tiring, but I think that by playing in the offseason, I’ll be able to fit the role.”

The Warriors as a collective have been in high spirits trying to find their own roles in Rice’s new scheme. After leading Portage in rushing last season with 445 yards and three touchdowns, earning second-team all-league recognition in the process, senior Keagan Hooker said he’s added blocking to his resume.

Those blocking duties aren’t foreign to senior fullback Braxton Druckrey, while they combine to form a difficult trio for opposing defenses to plan for.

“They're stepping in there being great role models, great leaders for our younger guys, and really making sure that the offense clicks,” Rice said. “They're focusing on the details of the offense and all the intricacies that we have with it.”

Druckrey admitted the change was initially difficult because “we have new guys playing positions that they might not have thought they were going to play.”

At the same time, it created a clean slate for everyone as they dive headfirst into learning the throwback look. For Andrew Steinle and the Portage linemen, that’s meant grasping the new pulling concepts and making sure the timing is right.

The bright side has been the fact that the Warriors are getting to correct those errors together.

“We all have to know that, ‘Hey, we’re all learning yet,’” Steinle said. “Middle of the year you can’t make the mistakes, but off the bat everyone is going to, even the best guys because we don’t know the offense inside and out.”

Similar to the start of the upcoming school year, class is in session for the Warriors, and both Rice and the players know this experience of collective change will serve them well past the nine guaranteed games on their schedule.

“They're working to get better every day and trying to learn something new is not always easy, but it's something that they've really worked hard at to get better every day,” Rice said.

Said Hooker: “Nothing’s set in stone in life, ever. You’re always learning new things and you’re going down different paths. When you’re learning new stuff, you just have to take it, grab it and go.”

