Pardeeville junior Ashton Whitehorse has used his experiences in other sports to improve his skills on the football field.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Whitehorse, who’s a running back and linebacker, has increased his speed and initial burst through sprinting during track and field season.

And wrestling, he said, gives him the opportunity to sharpen his tackling form and enhance his physicality, which is a point of emphasis for the team under first-year football coach Bobby Harry.

Those experiences plus lessons learned from his first year playing varsity football last fall boosted Whitehorse’s confidence about his own play and that of his teammates.

“I’m just excited that we are a year older,” Whitehorse said. “Not everyone had varsity experience, so it was a first time for a lot of people and it changed the tone for a lot of people.

“After that first game, the Markesan game (a loss when he had six carries for 44 yards and a touchdown), everything changed for me. … All those dudes were twice my size. I was going down really easy, from one guy. After that game, it took two or three guys to get me. I realized what it would take to take the next step.”

Whitehorse and junior Jamison Wickersham — who plays receiver, running back, backup quarterback and cornerback — will be counted on as difference-makers for the Bulldogs.

“(They) will help determine our season,” said Harry, who replaced Bob Hepp. “A lot of our success on offense and on defense will go through (Whitehorse and Wickersham). They will set the tempo for a lot of what we do from an athletic standpoint and a physicality standpoint.

“Their leadership is noticeable. You can see it through the body language. They don’t have to talk all the time, but they are good guys to follow on the field and off.”

They are excited for the new season under the new coach and prospects for improvement after winning twice last year (one game on the field and one game by forfeit).

“Everybody is doubting us this year, because last season was not what we wanted,” said Wickersham, nicknamed “Jamo.” “I think we can prove them wrong.”

Said Harry: “I think we can give a lot of people fits.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Wickersham, who also competes in basketball and track, is a multisport athlete, like Whitehorse.

“It’s always good to have that in a smaller school — to have guys willing to try different sports,” Harry said. “A majority of these guys play at least two in a year, if not three.”

Harry said it’s not unusual for him to watch his players in other sports and jot down on a notepad ideas for how their abilities might be fully realized in football.

“I can see what they do in different elements,” Harry said. “Sometimes seeing them on the football field is one thing, but when you are seeing them in wrestling or track or seeing them in basketball, and you are seeing how they can move, you try to translate that to what they do well on the football field.”

For instance, when Harry saw Wickersham in the high jump, he said, “‘OK, I’ve got to get this guy the ball somehow. Throw him the ball and give him a chance,’ because clearly he’s a freak athlete.”

And Harry wanted to make sure Whitehorse was able to use his strength, quickness and power.

Whitehorse rushed for 707 yards and six touchdowns and was named a Trailways Conference second-team all-conference selection as a running back and an honorable-mention pick as a special teams player.

“Ashton will be the one to set the tone with his physicality as a running back,” Harry said. “When you play Pardeeville, they are expecting a physical game with us offensively and defensively. We are going to come at you and punch you in the mouth and we’ll go from there, because a lot of that dictates the whole game.”

Needless to say, Harry is fired up about the season.

“It’s going to be a great year,” he said. “I’m really jacked up. I’m trying to contain it, so we can keep (that enthusiasm) for the whole year.”

Wickersham, a second-team all-conference receiver, is all for it.

“It’s going to be fun,” Wickersham said.

