“I’m just excited that we are a year older,” Whitehorse said. “Not everyone had varsity experience, so it was a first time for a lot of people and it changed the tone for a lot of people.
“After that first game, the Markesan game (a loss when he had six carries for 44 yards and a touchdown), everything changed for me. … All those dudes were twice my size. I was going down really easy, from one guy. After that game, it took two or three guys to get me. I realized what it would take to take the next step.”
Whitehorse and junior Jamison Wickersham — who plays receiver, running back, backup quarterback and cornerback — will be counted on as difference-makers for the Bulldogs.
“(They) will help determine our season,” said Harry, who replaced Bob Hepp. “A lot of our success on offense and on defense will go through (Whitehorse and Wickersham). They will set the tempo for a lot of what we do from an athletic standpoint and a physicality standpoint.
Harry said it’s not unusual for him to watch his players in other sports and jot down on a notepad ideas for how their abilities might be fully realized in football.
“I can see what they do in different elements,” Harry said. “Sometimes seeing them on the football field is one thing, but when you are seeing them in wrestling or track or seeing them in basketball, and you are seeing how they can move, you try to translate that to what they do well on the football field.”
For instance, when Harry saw Wickersham in the high jump, he said, “‘OK, I’ve got to get this guy the ball somehow. Throw him the ball and give him a chance,’ because clearly he’s a freak athlete.”
And Harry wanted to make sure Whitehorse was able to use his strength, quickness and power.
Whitehorse rushed for 707 yards and six touchdowns and was named a Trailways Conference second-team all-conference selection as a running back and an honorable-mention pick as a special teams player.
“Ashton will be the one to set the tone with his physicality as a running back,” Harry said. “When you play Pardeeville, they are expecting a physical game with us offensively and defensively. We are going to come at you and punch you in the mouth and we’ll go from there, because a lot of that dictates the whole game.”
Outlook: The Bulldogs, relying on a strong junior class, seek to move up the Trailways Conference standings after finishing seventh a year ago. Harry, who had been an assistant and is in his first season as coach after replacing Bob Hepp, hopes Pardeeville can qualify for the postseason. He is looking for the Bulldogs to demonstrate a physical style on both sides of the ball. Whitehorse wound up as a second-team all-conference running back after totaling 707 yards rushing on 115 carries and scoring six rushing touchdowns last season. He again will be a key back in the attack, which will be from a split-back shotgun formation. Whitehorse also plays linebacker and was an honorable-mention all-conference selection as a special teams player. He and Wickersham will be counted on as playmakers on offense. Wickersham, who had 21 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for two scores, was a second-team all-conference choice as a receiver. Young threw five touchdown passes. Crotty, a first-team all-conference choice on the offensive line last year as a senior, will be missed. Schmidtke, an honorable-mention all-conference pick as an offensive lineman, figures to lead the way on the offensive line. Young was a second-team selection in the Trailways as a punter and kicker. Young, Wickersham and honorable-mention defensive back Mackey should bolster the secondary.