The Portage School District didn’t wait long to find a replacement for former football coach Shane Haak.

The district announced the hiring of Chris Rice as his successor in a new release Tuesday, just less than a month after Haak's departure.

“I'm really excited to continue what Shane has brought to this program and to try to build off of the things that he's brought. So I’m very excited to be part of this program,” Rice said Thursday.

Haak stepped down in early May after four seasons after accepting a job as football coach and physical education teacher at Hampshire High School in Illinois. The departure of Haak late into the school year created a tight window for the hiring panel to find Haak’s replacement.

“Chris has tremendous character and a great work ethic. He has done a lot of homework and preparation on Portage football,” Portage athletic director Ed Carlson wrote in the release. “He can’t wait to get going with our players, and he has already put aspects of the program in place for the summer in a short amount of time.”

Rice said Haak did a lot of leg work in mapping out the summer schedule, which he intends to pick up. That’s aided by the fact Rice also will teach physical education at Portage High School.

“So we're going to continue building off what they had this year and doing the same things that they kind of did in keeping the contact days the same," he said. "I don’t really think there’s much of a challenge to it.”

The Warriors are the second program the Ithaca native will get to lead. Rice spent the last five seasons as coach at Necedah after serving as offensive coordinator at Wittenberg-Birnamwood for four seasons.

He helped turn the tide of a Cardinals program that had seven combined wins in the three season before he took over, including a 1-8 campaign in 2017.

Things weren’t any easier in Rice’s first season as the Cardinals’ low number of upperclassmen forced the program to play a JV-only schedule. However, he quickly turned around the Necedah program, leading it to back-to-back winning seasons in the 2020 spring alternate season and 2021.

After a 4-3 year in the spring of 2021, the Cardinals rolled that momentum into the fall, going 6-4, including 4-3 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play, to secure the program’s first WIAA Division 6 playoff appearance since 2014. It was the first winning regular season and most wins for the Cardinals since 2014. Rice compiled a 12-23 record in five years, including going 7-18 in the Scenic Bluffs.

“I love his passion for coaching and teaching,” Carlson wrote. “He is someone that will work hard to bring out the best in our students and athletes.”

It was a similar rebuild Haak oversaw during his tenure with the Warriors. The Warriors went 8-73, including a 2-16 record in two seasons under Bob Hepp, with a 0-9 campaign in 2018, in the nine years before Haak took over.

Haak in turn went 13-24, including a 4-6 season this past fall and the program’s first winning regular season in 2021. He led the Warriors to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, with Portage’s playoff appearance in 2020 ending a 13-year postseason drought.

Rice said he did plenty of scouting on those teams, with the Warriors’ defense standing out.

“I watched a lot of film and the way that they played defense and the way they flew around to the ball; just the excitement they had for football is something I could really see,” he said.

Rice said a lot of those principles will remain the same. He intends to swap out Haak’s pro-style offense for the throwback run-oriented Wing T, with hole numbers and other verbiage carrying over.

“I think it's going to be a pretty easy transition,” he said.

That’s not to say there won’t be challenges. Participation numbers continue to dip across the state, something Rice intends to curb by persuading players “into joining our football family.” Action on the field won’t be easy either with the jump in competition to the Badger Small Conference.

However, playing against the likes of playoff regulars DeFroest, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton and Monona Grove has Rice excited to get started.

“We're going to have a lot of good, hard-working kids," he said. "We play in a tough conference and that's been kind of the downfall of some of the prior teams, probably not based on the kids but just the stiff competition that we face in and out every week. It’s a lot of quality teams and a lot of good football is going to be played in the Badger Small.”

