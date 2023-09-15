WISCONSIN DELLS — It was a high-scoring affair between the Wisconsin Dells and Mauston prep football programs Friday night as the teams combined for 76 points.

Brock Massey’s big performance helped the Golden Eagles prevail with a 39-37 road victory in this rivalry game. The senior had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

“This is the game we wanted all year, we had it at the top of our goals at the beginning of the season and it's the greatest feeling ever,” Massey said.

Massey had two highlight plays in the second half. In the third quarter, quarterback Tyler Link hooked up with Massey for a 68-yard touchdown pass.

“We lined up and saw I only had the one corner on me, so I looked at my coach and he gave me the nod,” Massey said. “Then we checked from a run play to the go route and I beat him, caught it and was gone.”

The second pivotal play was a 84-yard punt return for a touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

“On that play I was able to spin out of it, then while running down the sideline Brain Kastner laid a big block on the punter and then I shot through the gap for a touchdown,” Massey said.

Special teams was a major factor in the outcome.

Wisconsin Dells scored a touchdown after Mauston fumbled the game’s opening kickoff.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles recovered a surprise onside kick to open the second half. Brady Baldwin then scored one of his two rushing touchdowns a few plays later.

Baldwin also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass that gave Mauston a 33-30 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

“We were here to win this one, we weren’t here to play it safe or leave anything to chance,” Mauston coach Dustin Vickerman said. “I have so much confidence in our kids to make the plays when they need to be made, so just put it in their hands and they took care of it.”

For Wisconsin Dells, its second loss of the season comes despite the efforts of Sam Ersland. The junior running back had 229 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries.

Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said the opportunity to win a third straight South Central Conference title is still there.

“You just have to preach the discipline and details,” Janke said. “So its not out of grasp but we have to keep going, get better and understand these things matter.”

Mauston ended its two game losing streak to Wisconsin Dells. The Chiefs still hold a 45-33-2 series lead over the Golden Eagles.

“This is just the step stool, we all fought so hard in this game and with a young team this is exactly what we need,” Massey said.

