Mauston football brings out a different side of Brady Baldwin, who sheds his quiet and reserved personality to become the team’s fiercest competitor.

The senior captain came out of his shell from his freshman season.

”I literally remember coming to the first day of practice my freshman year and being scared for my life, so knowing I’m now someone the underclassmen look up to is something I’m still processing,” Baldwin said.

After a great game versus Aquinas to end his freshman season, Baldwin realized he was a special player. He spent the majority of that offseason in the weight room and made the varsity team as a sophomore.

It was then that he really began to embrace football as he strived to fulfill his potential.

”If you just look into Brady’s eyes before a football game there’s an intensity to him that shows you’re going to get his best and he’s bringing what the team needs that day,” Mauston coach Dustin Vickerman said.

The 5-foot-7 Baldwin will be utilized as both a running back and slot receiver in his final season. During practice he goes through individual drills for both positions.

”I think I’ve always been seen as a guy who can play a lot of positions,” Baldwin said.

Last season he rushed for 922 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles, according to WisSports. Garron Brandt, who graduated. also had nine rushing touchdowns as the two shared time at running back.

This earned Baldwin second team all-conference honors in the South Central Conference. He also made 31 tackles as a defensive back.

”I view Brady as an all-around football player that has no position that defines him, so you just throw him on a football field and he will make plays,” Vickerman said.

He is expected to have a big year because of the other offensive threats around him. Star athlete Brock Massey caught 38 passes for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns and had six interceptions at cornerback before he ranked fifth in the state in scoring in boys basketball. He was first team all-conference at both positions.

Quarterback Tyler Link also returns after a stellar year, producing 15 touchdown passes and throwing for 1,307 passing yards.

”The thing with our team this year is most of our skill positions are returning players, so Brady is not our only playmaker and thankfully that in itself will work him open,” Vickerman said.

On top of playing multiple positions in football, Baldwin also plays multiple sports. During the winter he’s a forward playing hockey and in the spring he’s the school starting catcher.

”The only downtime I really have is in-between hockey and baseball but I’ve been doing it my whole life so I’m used to it,” Baldwin said.

Ultimately Baldwin wants an athletic scholarship to play on the collegiate level, no matter the sport. He prefers to stay in Wisconsin and was invited to UW-Oshkosh’s junior day for football this summer.

He wants to study to become a nurse practitioner.

”My parents aren’t in the medical field or anything but growing up I used to watch a lot of doctor videos that always fascinated me and I like the thought of helping people,” Baldwin.

Before then, Baldwin has some goals he wants to achieve, including being named first-team all-conference, winning the South Central Conference and beating rival Wisconsin Dells one last time.

Vickerman has similar expectations for the team in his second year as coach. Mauston went 4-6 last season, finished tied for third in the league and lost a playoff opener to Ellsworth. Vickerman said his team is in a better place after a full offseason to establish a culture.

”Mauston hasn’t won a playoff game in 22 years, so that’s definitely a goal for us but we’re focused every day on the process and not those goals,” Vickerman said.

Photos: Rivals Wisconsin Dells, Mauston football battle in South Central Conference clash