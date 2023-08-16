Mason Lane is held in high regard by Lodi longtime football coach, so much so that the team’s state championship hopes and a change to a blended offense rest heavily on his shoulders.

The second-year starter accounted for 1,398 rushing yards and 1,358 passing yards, which ranked top 5 in the Capitol Conference for both categories. He also scored 20 rushing touchdowns and threw 11 touchdown passes to five interceptions with a 62.1% completion percentage last season.

”Mason is the best and most charismatic quarterback that we’ve ever had here as far as I’m concerned and I’ve been with the program the last 25 years,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said.

Now in Lane’s senior year, the Blue Devils plan to expand the offense to accommodate their dual-threat quarterback.

Instead of being a 60/40 offense that favors the rushing attack, Puls said he wants more balance this season.

“We need to air it out more to really start stretching defenses which is kind of a new thing for us because we’ve never been a passing style offense but we want to go somewhere Lodi has never been and that’s the air attack,” Puls said.

While Lane, along with running backs Brady Puls and Kylar Clemens were highly effective in read-option plays, Lodi has talented threats on the perimeter as well. Getting fast receivers like Galvin Sargeant and Jayce Kolinski the ball in space will be a new element of Lodi’s offense.

This will put pressure on the 6-foot Lane to become a better decision maker, something he welcomes.

”When you win everyone is praising you and if you lose it’s all on you but I like that risk of leadership and having all that pressure on me,” Lane said.

Lane’s love for playing quarterback started as a child watching his favorite player Brett Favre. Although, football wasn’t his first love, as he was born into a wrestling family.

His father, Beau Lane, has been an assistant coach for Lodi’s wrestling team for the past 20 years and now coaches his son. Lane wrestled at 182 pounds last year and plays in the outfield for the Lodi baseball team.

”During each season I’m focused on that sport but then during the summer, I try to get better at all three by doing something for each sport every week,” Lane said. “So I’ll throw with my receivers one day, wrestle once or twice a week and hit a little bit.”

The three-sport athlete said he wants to play football at the collegiate level.

Lane currently has seven offers. He has one Division I (FCS) offer from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, and most of the remaining offers are from Division II schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Lane said he wants to stay close to home for college but won’t make a decision until after both the football and wrestling seasons are over.

Until then Lane is focused on accomplishing what he and his senior class have been striving for their whole lives.

”Our senior class has been tight since elementary school, so we’ve always had the goal of going to Camp Randall and winning a gold ball but obviously you must take it one week at a time,” Lane said.

The quarterback is one of 23 seniors who’ll lead the Blue Devils during the 2023 football season. Most of them began playing flag football together in first grade, before moving to tackle football in fourth grade.

Lane said although he’s been looking forward to this season since he was a child, there’s still a bittersweet feeling.

”Going undefeated, winning a conference and state title has been our goal since we started playing flag football and we want to leave a legacy in Lodi for people to follow,” Lane said.

This bond includes Puls, whose son Brady Puls is also a senior. Over the summer the Lane and Puls families went to Ontario, Canada for a fishing trip.

Dave Puls said the love this group of seniors have for one another is evident and a lot of tears will be shed when the year is over.

”Having this many of them and all of them being able to contribute in some way is a blessing for a Division 4 team,” Puls said. “It puts you so much ahead of the game versus other programs that don’t have the veteran leadership they wish they had.”

