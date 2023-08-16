When Horicon/Hustisford football coach Jason Fiacco accepted the job in April, he began watching countless hours of film and No. 2 stood out.

Except AJ Bushkie didn’t catch Fiacco’s attention because of his play on the field. Bushkie was holding an iPad compiling stats because he broke his right wrist on the first play of the game last season.

The 5-foot-9, 130-pound senior running back played two more quarters against Lomira, missed four games and then returned against Cambridge in Week 6.

There’s not a big sample size for what Bushkie brings to the 13-year coach because he played sparingly as a sophomore and wore a cast after his injury. But Bushkie is out to prove he’s a good player.

“It was definitely tough because I was supposed to be one of the main guys last year as a running back,” Bushkie said. “I learned from it. I put in a bunch of work in the offseason to be better this year.”

Bushkie only had seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, and one reception for 25 yards as a junior. He also saw time as a safety in five games, finishing with 19 tackles.

It became apparent during July’s contact days that Bushkie’s skill set as a speedster who makes plays if given daylight would suit him best at wide receiver.

“Our last day of contact days, he voiced that he was excited about that,” Fiacco said. “He’s fired up to be playing receiver for us.”

Bushkie didn’t need surgery or rehab for his wrist. It healed on its own, but he stayed engaged in practice by helping out in drills and listening to coaches’ instructions to be informed when his return came.

Now, he’s just excited for a chance to play and still keep up the persona as a coachable player, which Fiacco has noticed. Fiacco said Bushkie excels at “almost everything he does,” being engaged in practice by asking questions to understand what’s going on.

“Even with our limited amount of time together, he’s one of those kids who is very smart and very engaged in what he’s doing,” Fiacco said. “That’s a huge thing in not just football, but anything in life to be successful.”

Fiacco said making a position change could be tough for any player, though. However, with a coaching change, he felt this would be the right time since everyone is learning.

“He really believes in us and believes that we can do anything we can put our mind to,” Bushkie said.

It’s definitely been a learning process for Bushkie during practice. It’s not like receiver is foreign to him, though. Bushkie did get some time in the slot last season.

The biggest thing for Bushkie is he’s already got that connection with senior quarterback Carter Schwartz, and the offensive line is stronger with another year of experience under their belt to give time to throw the ball.

“Ever since sixth grade, I’ve been one of his main guys,” Bushkie said. “He always knows what I’m doing and when I’m going to be open. We have a deep connection.”

Now, ask him if he’s ready to play with that chip on his shoulder.

“A little bit because not many people have seen me play,” he said. “They don’t really know (how good I am). As a team, no one knows our full potential.”

