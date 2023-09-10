Keegan Hooker displayed his vision on Friday when Portage hosted DeForest in a Badger Small Conference high school football game.

Hooker scored on two sweep plays in the first half by taking the handoff on the right side of the Wing-T offense and cutting it back across field.

His first touchdown came on a 43-yard scamper during Portage's opening drive, where he outran defenders to the left front pylon. Hooker scored again in the second quarter on 49-yard touchdown run, giving the Warriors a 21-14 halftime lead.

The 6-foot-2 senior said his success starts with the play of his offensive line.

"I was following my guard and seen the linebackers flowing high so I looked to my left and it was open," Hooker said. "They weren't chopping their feet at all just sprinting, so I know I had a cutback lane and the first step because they're reading me."

Hooker finished the game with 194 rushing yards on 20 carries and four rushing touchdowns. Despite his career-high performance the Warriors ended up losing 47-35, in a game they led until 4 minutes remaining in the game.

"I thought we played our tails off tonight, we've came full circle from where we were at last week and the guys played their hearts are tonight," coach Chris Rice said.

Sam Ersland continues great season for Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells running back Sam Ersland is averaging 169.2 rushing yards per game, according to WisSports. The junior increased his average Friday night, when he rushed for 217 yards in the Chiefs' 42-0 win over Westfield.

Ersland accomplished this on just 13 carries and also scored three touchdowns in the process. His biggest play came at the end of the first quarter, when he scored from 85 yards out, making the score 22-0.

The 5-11 Ersland, had Wisconsin Dells' only sack of the game, as the defense pitched its second shutout of the season. This stellar performance comes a week after Ersland rushed for a career-high 226 yards against River Valley.

Nicholas Katsma sets the tempo for Randolph

Coming off two straight road victories, the Randolph football team returned home in Week 4 to face Deerfield.

Nicholas Katsma made sure Randolph's momentum carried over, as he returned the game's opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. Following a successful 2-point conversion, the Rockets led 8-0 and never surrendered the lead. The senior also had 77 rushing yards on 13 carries, according to WisSports, adding to a Randolph rushing attack that totaled 327 yards.

With the 47-33 win, Randolph heads into next week's game against Johnson Creek with a three game winning streak. This is a big matchup, as both team are currently undefeated in Trailways Conference play.

Columbus' Brady Link shines on both sides of the ball

Senior Brady Link showed off his ballhawk skills on Friday night, snagging two interceptions in Columbus' 49-7 win over Lake Mills. These interceptions were two of the four turnovers the Cardinals' defense forced, according to WisSports.

His first interception came on Lake Mills' second drive of the game, setting up his own receiving touchdown on the ensuing Columbus drive. Peyton Power connected with Link for a 40-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-0.

The 5-9 Link, was the Cardinals' leading receiver finishing with three receptions for 48 yards.

Isaac Howard sets career high

In Week 4 the Horicon/Hustisford football team had a shootout with the visiting Palmyra-Eagle football team. Horicon/Hustisford prevailed with a 46-34 win, after rushing for 405 yards as a team.

Isaac Howard led the team with 184 rushing yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns, according to WisSports. This was his first 100-yard game of the season.

The senior set a new career-high for rushing yards and touchdowns with this performance. With the win, Horicon/Hustisford also ended it's two-game losing streak.

