Running back Ben Paul led the way for the Randolph football team, which rushed for 510 yards against Fall River/Rio on Friday night.

The sophomore had 228 rushing yards on 16 carries as the Rockets (2-1) won 40-21, their second straight victory after losing the season opener to Berlin.

Paul's one touchdown came on a 62-yard run in the first quarter, racing up the right sideline after breaking several tackles.

"I lowered my shoulder, got it to the outside and I was like no way this is happening," Paul said. "So I just took off and was hoping to get to the end zone, thank you to my offensive lineman and lead blockers."

Paul had 220 yards rushing at halftime. He missed most of the second half due to cramps in his left leg.

Senior running back Jacob Kile picked up where Paul left off, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

"They're two really great kids who love running the football and I'm really pleased with all the effort offensively," Randolph coach Tom Chase said.

On defense, the 5-foot-9 Paul stepped in for starting linebacker Jonathon Alva, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Paul quickly became the vocal leader for a defense that forced Fall River/Rio (2-1) quarterback Kenny Robbins to throw interceptions on three consecutive passes.

The team called Alva after the game to make sure he could celebrate the win with his teammates.

"Randolph is not a really big town but that makes us closer, more together, and I love it," Paul said.

Lane does it all for Blue Devils

Before the season began, Lodi coach Dave Puls said Mason Lane was the school's best quarterback in the last 25 years. The senior showed why in Week 3.

The 6-foot-1 Lane completed 6 of 8 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 15 carries for 56 yards and one score.

Lodi's passing attack did most of its damage in the third quarter as Lane hooked up with tight end Jayce Kolinski on a 42-yard touchdown pass for a 21-3 lead.

Later in the quarter, Lane connected with wide receiver Gavin Sargeant on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Blue Devils' final score in the 28-15 victory over Lakeside Lutheran.

Lodi (3-0) will be on the road again next week against Turner (0-3).

Baraboo's Vittengl game-winning touchdown run

Coming off a blowout loss to Beaver Dam last week, Baraboo (2-1) bounced back with a thrilling overtime win against Tomah (2-1) in Week 3.

The Thunderbirds went into halftime with a 21-0 lead behind two first-half rushing touchdowns from quarterback Luke Vittengl.

Tomah proceeded to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Vittengl scored the winning rushing touchdown from 6 yards out in the 28-21 victory

The junior finished with 92 rushing yards on 17 carries and 66 passing yards.

Klatt emerges as three-down back for Beaver Dam

Running back Gabe Klatt was busy in Beaver Dam's 50-13 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday night. The senior rushed for 200 yards on 15 carries, while also leading the team with two receptions for 43 yards.

Klatt scored three rushing touchdowns. He opened the game's scoring with a 19-yard touchdown catch on a wheel route up the left sideline.

“At the start, the line was a little shaky, we were kind of getting used to what they were doing," Klatt said. "Then as the game goes on and they get used to how they’ve got to block these guys, it’s easy from there. They give me a wide-open hole and I’m able to run through it. It’s easy ... the line did really good last night. The line is probably the reason we put up so many points, their blocking was amazing last night.”

The 6-foot, 215-pound Klatt showed off his speed on two long touchdown runs.

In the first quarter Klatt took an off tackle run 46 yards, giving Beaver Dam a 15-0 lead after a successful two-point conversation.

In the second quarter, Klatt scampered up the right side en route to a 49-yard score.

“Right before half, we came out and we were saying, ‘We can practice 2-minute drill here,’ and I ended up taking the snap for a touchdown,” Klatt said.

After two consecutive home games, the Beavers (3-0) will travel to play Sun Prairie East (1-2) next Friday.

4 passes, 4 TDs for Columbus' Powers

Every pass Columbus quarterback Peyton Powers threw on Friday night went for a touchdown. The sophomore completed 4 of 10 passes for 122 yards and four scores in Columbus' 58-12 victory over Big Foot.

Aside from having a 125.4 passer rating, Powers also was a factor in the rushing attack. The 6-foot-3 Powers had 46 rushing yards on just three carries and one touchdown.

Powers hooked up with Ryely Nachreiner on a 61-yard play for his first touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, Powers and Jefferson Mobry connected on a 48-yard scoring pass for a 28-0 lead

Powers sat during the fourth quarter as the Cardinals led 49-0 after three quarters.

