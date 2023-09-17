Replacing players off a state championship team when a record-breaking running back who eyes more history returns.

Colton Brunell, a 6-foot-1, 205 pound running back and North Dakota football recruit, led Columbus football to a 53-0 victory over Capitol Conference foe Beloit Turner on Friday.

“We came off pretty strong on offense,” Brunell said. “Our line blocked really well. … They’re really young, so they’ve gotten a lot better throughout the season. They keep getting better. I like that a lot.”

Holes opened up big time by the Columbus offensive line as Brunell ran for 232 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries. He had just three carries to start the second half as the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0) were up big over the Trojans (0-5, 0-3). He also caught one pass for 17 yards.

He had a 3-yard touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He then added touchdown runs of 8 yards, 5 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter.

“Colton Brunell is a playmaker,” said senior Jefferson Mobry, who had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half. “He’s one of my best friends. If there’s a dude on him, it’s going to take more than one dude to take him down. He can always make plays even if the blocks aren’t there. Colton is always appreciating his line after he scores a touchdown.”

Mauston’s Tyler Link uses arm to beat Wisconsin Dells

Mauston football sophomore quarterback threw three interceptions in a loss last week, but he didn't let that bother him in a rivalry game against Wisconsin Dells.

He threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-37 victory Friday.

After throwing for 300 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to Lancaster last week, Link followed it up by throwing 231 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 39-37 victory over the Chiefs Friday night.

“Tyler was very poised on the field,” Mauston coach Dustin Vickerman said. “On the rare occasion he misses a throw, he always knows exactly why he missed it and has a next play mentality when it happens. Every single one of his touchdowns was huge.”

Brock Massey caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Their performance helped the Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-1 South Central Conference) reclaim bragging rights in the 80-year rivalry against the Chiefs (3-2, 2-1).

“Because of the back-and-forth nature of the game, every time we got the ball back, we were behind and has to respond,” Vickerman said. “Tyler responded every time by leading our offense down the field with some incredible throws and decision making.”

Mason Lane does it all

Lodi football senior quarterback Mason Lane could do no wrong as he was pass happy and his legs were moving to lead Lodi to a 24-0 Capitol Conference victory over Madison Edgewood to stay undefeated Friday night.

Lane completed 16 of 23 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown while also running for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback had an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

He threw an 18-yard strike to senior Jayce Kolinski in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) had 390 total yards of offense while the Crusaders (1-4, 0-3) had just 91.

Alex Raymond makes plays with hands for Cambria-Friesland

Playing a skills position on both offensive and defense worked in Alex Raymond’s favor in Deerfield Friday night.

The 5-11 sophomore had two interceptions and a 45-yard touchdown catch to help Cambria-Friesland beat the Demons 42-0 in Trailways Conference action.

Raymond’s first interception was late in the second quarter for the Hilltoppers (2-3, 1-2 Trailways). He got his second interception in the third quarter near midfield, which Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said “helped us shut down the second half” over Deerfield (1-4, 0-3).

Bylsma said the defensive line “did a great job pressuring the (quarterback) all night” which led to the interceptions. Senior Trevor Krueger started the scoring onslaught with a pick-six early in the game.

In the fourth quarter, when the Hilltoppers had the game in hand, Raymond caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from classmate Dayton McBride.

Beaver Dam’s Gavin Vitense dominates

Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said junior Gavin Vitense had “lots of pressure as a defensive end” to help the Golden Beavers (4-1, 2-1 Badger Large Conference) defeat Milton, 20-12, on Friday.

The 6-2 defensive end recorded two sacks. He also recovered a fumble during Milton’s first drive of the game.

Vitense wasn’t done there, having blocked the point after attempt after Milton senior running back ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left in the first half. It held the score at 13-6, in Beaver Dam’s favor.

