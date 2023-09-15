As the high school football season reaches its fifth week, explore a live scoreboard with all of the WiscNews-area's scores as they happen.
Friday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
WiscNews Game of the Week: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Clinton, 7 p.m.
La Crosse Central at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Milton at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary Catholic at Fall River/Rio, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Sparta, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Waupun at Sheboygan Falls, 7 p.m.
Week 6 WiscNews-area high school football schedule
Wisconsin Dells at Clintonville, 6 p.m.
Baraboo at La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood (at Breese Stevens), 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Milton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Onalaska at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Plymouth at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Walworth Big Foot at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.
