As the high school football season reaches its fourth week, explore a live scoreboard with all of the WiscNews-area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.
Thursday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
Columbus 49, Lake Mills 7 FINAL
Friday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
WiscNews Game of the Week: Sun Prairie East 34, Beaver Dam 19 FINAL
Baraboo 23, Holmen 14 FINAL
Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25 FINAL
Horicon/Hustisford 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34 FINAL
Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12 FINAL
Lodi 43, Beloit Turner 0 FINAL
Lancaster 56, Mauston 26 FINAL
Pardeeville 21, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 18 FINAL
DeForest 47, Portage 35 FINAL
Wautoma 21 Poynette 7 FINAL
Randolph 47, Deerfield 33 FINAL
La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg 12 FINAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 41, Sauk Prairie 7 FINAL
Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6 FINAL
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0 FINAL
Oshkosh Lourdes 21, Fall River/Rio 13 FINAL
Week 5 WiscNews-area high school football schedule
La Crosse Central at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Milton at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary Catholic at Fall River/Rio, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Sparta, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Waupun at Sheboygan Falls, 7 p.m.
