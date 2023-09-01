As the high school football season reaches its third week, explore a live scoreboard with all of the WiscNews-area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.
Thursday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
Mauston 39, Westfield 0 FINAL
Friday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
WiscNews Game of the Week: Portage 0, Sauk Prairie 0 Q2
Beaver Dam 43, Fort Atkinson 7 H
Cambria-Friesland at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Clinton 7, Dodgeland 6 Q2
Fall River/Rio 32, Randolph 14 Q3
Marshall at Horicon/Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Lodi 14, Lakeside Lutheran 3 Q3
Deerfield at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg 6 Q2
Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells 20, River Valley 7 H
Week 4 WiscNews-area high school football schedule
Thursday, Sept. 7
Lake Mills at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Baraboo at Holmen, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Horicon/Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Neenah St. Mary Catholic, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.
Wautoma at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Waupun at Kewaskum, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Oshkosh Lourdes, 8 p.m.
