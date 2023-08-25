With high school football back in full swing, explore a live scoreboard with all of the WiscNews-area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.
Friday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
WiscNews Game of the Week: Portage 35, Whitewater 0 Q2
Beaver Dam 13, Baraboo 0 H
Kenosha Christian Life at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Columbus 14, River Valley 0 Q1
Dodgeland at Parkview/Albany, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Fall River/Rio, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Mayville, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville 7, Poynette 0 Q1
Randolph at Hilbert, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
New Holstein at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Week 3 WiscNews-area high school football schedule
Friday, Sept. 1
Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Horicon/Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
La Crosse Central at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at River Valley, 7 p.m.
