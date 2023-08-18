The return of high school football brings a live scoreboard with all of the WiscNews area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.
Thursday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
Lake Mills 25, Wisconsin Dells 12
Friday's WiscNews-area high school football scores
WiscNews Game of the Week: Baraboo 10, Sauk Prairie 0 Q1
Dodgeland at Deerfield, 6 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee Academy of Science at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Parkview/Albany, 7 p.m.
Lomira at Horicon/Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Tomah at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Berlin at Randolph, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Waupun at Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.
Week 2 WiscNews-area high school football schedule
Friday, Aug. 25
Baraboo at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Kenosha Christian Life at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Columbus at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Parkview/Albany, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Fall River/Rio, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Mayville, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Sparta, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Whitewater at Portage, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Hilbert, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
New Holstein at Waupun, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Kickoff 2023! An all-encompassing guide to the WiscNews high school football season
The high school football season is here! Here are players to know, things to watch, meet key players and an outlook on area teams.
Brunell turned in a record-setting year in 2022 when the Cardinals finished an undefeated high school football season with the WIAA Division 4 state championship.
Conference rivals may swap places as both have state title aspirations, plus four other things to watch this season.
The pool of talent across the WiscNews-area is as deep as its ever been. Here are just some of that group to keep your eyes on this fall.
The end of July heatwave was insufferable, but the light at the end of the tunnel was the return of Friday Night Lights. Here's what I'm looking forward to.
The senior has plenty of fuel for a strong campaign. He rushed for over 1,800 yards as a sophomore but lost his junior season to a knee injury.
New coach Chris Rice is taking a throwback approach on offense, and a leader has emerged for the Warriors.
A group of friends helped the Warriors add a "natural leader" to the team. Here's how the running back is getting acclimated.
An MCL injury ended Degan Jensen's 2022 season early. But the explosive playmaker is healthy and will be a dynamic piece of the Wisconsin Dells football team.
Ben Janquart is confident stepping into a leadership role on the field as he hopes to help the Eagles improve on last season.
An accident that led to multiple injuries has a key running back returning, and another moving to quarterback in a new offense around those two positions.
The Hilltoppers lost in the state quarterfinals after an 11-1 season. An offensive lineman is trying to get the team to the state title game.
The running back nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last season, but he brings more to the table than what fans can see.
First-year football coach Bobby Harry is counting on a solid junior class and two in particular highlight the culture he's trying to set.
Losing a starter in the postseason caused a secondary shuffle. Brady Link wants to have a greater role as he eyes another state championship.
Loud is an apt word to describe Kyle Felt, but the Thunderbirds wouldn't have it any other way for their leading offensive lineman.
Towing heavy machinery to practice was an unusual sight, but it fits to who Landon Roy is and hopes to be.
Teammates rallied around Taylor Drzonek during his recovery, just as they have for their quarterback who will miss the season's start.
The senior hopes to earn a scholarship at a lower level so he can concentrate on his studies while enjoying playing multiple sports.
Ethan Horkan and Logan Yanke each suffered major injuries before the 2022 season even began. They're motivated to build off playoff success.
Senior duel-threat quarterback Mason Lane is the leader of a Lodi football team looking to win its first state title since 2017.
One player stood out on film for Husticon's new coach, and he wasn't even on the field. Here's why he's excited about AJ Bushkie, who recovered from a broken wrist.
