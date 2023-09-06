The Waunakee football team held its grasp of the top spot in the third week of the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

The Warriors, fueled by their 31-0 shutout win over Sun Prairie East in a Badger Large Conference opener, remained the area’s top team while the top seven teams remained unchanged.

The rankings, which will be released each Tuesday morning during the season but a day late this week because of Labor Day, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Here is this week’s poll.

Week 3 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings

1. Waunakee (48 points, 4 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Warriors pitched their first shutout of the season while riding another balanced offensive attack to top Sun Prairie East. Ben Lindley tallied two rushing touchdowns and 141 yards on 18 carries as the Warriors churned out 261 yards on 45 attempts. Vance Johnson threw for 129 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-14 passing and added 65 yards on the ground, while the Waunakee defense had three interceptions.

Last week’s result: Beat Sun Prairie East 31-0

This week’s game: vs. Monona Grove (2-1, 1-0 Badger Small), 7 p.m. Friday

2. Columbus (43 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Capitol Conference

What to know: The Cardinals caught fire early and often in a big win over Walworth Big Foot. The reigning WIAA Division 4 state champions scored 42 points in the first half and had 397 yards of total offense. Quarterback Peyton Powers completed just four passes for 122 yards but all went for touchdowns, while Colton Brunell had yet another 100-yard rushing game with 133 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Columbus’ defense held the Chiefs to negative-15 yards passing.

Last week’s result: Beat Big Foot 58-12

This week’s game: vs. Lake Mills (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

3. Middleton (39 points)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Cardinals continued their unbeaten start with a second consecutive shutout win over Madison La Follette. Middleton had a running clock in place at the start of the third quarter behind its dynamic passing game. Gabe Passini thew for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing, connecting with Troy Teff four times for 164 yards and three scores.

Last week’s result: Beat Madison La Follette 48-0

This week’s game: vs. Verona (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

4. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (34 points)

Last week’s ranking: T-4

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Badger Small

What to know: A second-quarter explosion powered the Vikings past DeForest in a Badger Small Conference opener. Mount Horeb/Barneveld piled up 30 points in the final 12 minutes before halftime and never looked back. Kasey Helgesen threw for 329 yards and three scores with both LJ Ellestad (159 yards, 1 TD) and Chris Kiel (128, 2) going over the century mark. Trenton Owens added 183 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushing attempts.

Last week’s result: Beat DeForest 42-22

This week’s game: vs. Sauk Prairie (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

5. Lodi (27 points)

Last week’s ranking: T-4

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Capitol

What to know: The Blue Devils had little trouble brushing aside their first test of the season against Lakeside Lutheran. Mason Lane had 206 total yards and four touchdowns, including 151 yards and three scores on 6-of-8 passing. Three separate receivers caught touchdown passes while Brady Puls had a team-high 91 yards rushing on 10 carries. Kylar Clemens led Lodi’s defense with 11 tackles.

Last week’s result: Beat Lakeside Lutheran 28-15

This week’s game: at Beloit Turner (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

6. Beaver Dam (24 points)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Golden Beavers delivered caught fire early in their big win over Fort Atkinson to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Beaver Dam amassed a 43-7 halftime lead and never looked back behind 349 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Gabe Klatt rushed for 210 yards and three scores on 15 carries, while Eli Bryant threw for 84 yards and two more scores.

Last week’s result: Beat Fort Atkinson 50-13

This week’s game: at Sun Prairie East (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

7. Verona (22 points)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Record: 2-1, 1-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wildcats cruised past Madison East for their second straight win. Verona did all of its scoring before the break, finding the end zone three times in both the first and second quarters. Elijah Lagomasino threw for 162 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions on 12-of-21 passing, including three scores through the air to Mike Valitchka. Rowan Bonifas blocked a punt and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown in the win.

Last week’s result: Beat Madison East 43-0

This week’s game: at Middleton (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

8. Sun Prairie West (13 points)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Wolves started 3-0 for the second straight season after defeating Watertown. Sun Prairie West’s defense pitched a second-half shutout and turned over the Goslings three times. The Wolves' wing-T rushing attack produced 335 yards as both Ean Ackley (144) and Daniel Wilson Jr. (110) went over the century mark with the latter scoring both of the team’s rushing touchdowns.

Last week’s result: Beat Watertown 24-7

This week’s game: at Milton (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

9. Pardeeville (10 points)

Last week’s ranking: NR

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Trailways

What to know: The Bulldogs break into the rankings for the first time after rallying past Deerfield. Pardeeville scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 39-yard pitch-and-catch from Logan Young to Jamison Wickersham with 1 minute, 14 seconds left to play for the Bulldogs' first 3-0 start since 2018. Young threw for 120 yards and had a team-high 114 yards rushing.

Last week’s result: Beat Deerfield 21-14

This week’s game: at Neenah St. Mary Catholic (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

10. Sun Prairie East (7 points)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Record: 1-2, 0-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Cardinals showed signs of life but ultimately couldn’t keep pace in their loss to Waunakee. Brady Kaufman rushed for a team-high 101 yards on 23 carries, while Connor Stauff had 106 yards receiving on 11 receptions. Max Raimer, Jace Stolte and Jackson Waitkus all had double-digit tackles for Sun Prairie East, which held the Warriors to just a touchdown in the second half.

Last week’s result: Lost to Waunakee 31-0

This week’s game: vs. Beaver Dam (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Memorial 5, Monona Grove 3.

Statistics from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com and from WisSports.net.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

