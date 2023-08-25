PORTAGE — From the opening kickoff of its home opener Friday night, the Portage high school football team was in complete control.

The Warriors never punted, they scored on each of their offensive possessions and they never let their nonconference tilt against Whitewater out of their hands.

Things took a turn, however, when something happened that the Warriors couldn’t control. A head injury to Portage’s Reall Arong with 9 minutes, 38 seconds left to play required the senior to be taken off the field on a stretcher, ending Portage’s 48-0 win over the Whippets prematurely.

“Obviously we’re thinking about Reall right now and our thoughts are with him,” Portage coach Chris Rice said. “In the end zone (after the game) they knelt down and said a little prayer for him, and that just shows the closeness of this group and how they really care for one another.”

It was apparent how much Portage cared about its result on the field, too, as it never relented against the Whippets until the game’s early end.

“Our whole mindset the whole week was just ‘They’re a good team, we have to beat ‘em,’” senior Griffin Garrigan said.

The Warriors needed just six offensive plays to find the end zone first on Max Kreuziger's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 9:08 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. That quick-strike ability became a trend for Portage as each of its next four scoring drives required five plays or fewer to find pay dirt.

Senior Keagan Hooker waltzed in from 15 yards out to cap a three-play stint on the Warriors’ ensuing drive, while Garrigan punctuated five- and three-play drives the following two times Portage touched the ball.

First Garrigan, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver turned running back, raced 57 yards to the house on the opening play of the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. He then found space for a 38-yard touchdown scamper with 7:49 left in the opening half for a 28-0 cushion.

“I think it just sets the tone that we’re here and ready to play,” said Garrigan, who rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries.

“If they come in thinking ‘Hey, I think we have a chance against these guys,’ but if the first drive you go down and score, second drive go and score, third drive score, it puts a real damper on them.”

Garrigan capped off his hat trick with 3:45 left in the half when he took a pitch from quarterback Johnathan Stout and raced 34 yards to the end zone to make it 35-0. Hooker finished off the first-half scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run of his own in the final minute to effectively put things out of reach.

“It all starts with our offensive line; they’re the ones that make it work but once those guys see a hole, they just put their foot in the ground and they get north and south as quick as they can,” Rice said of the pair.

“It’s really fun to watch and their vision is great. They have a nose for the end zone, and they’re trying to get there every time they touch the ball.”

The Warriors tacked on another rushing score on their first drive of the second half while the defense took over from there. Having outscored the Whippets a combined 91-0 each of the last two seasons, Portage persevered a third straight shutout while holding Whitewater to just 106 total yards.

Garrigan said the brief, dominant history was a weight on the Warriors’ shoulders and “not in a good way,” but the team’s underclassmen helped keep up the intensity when the seniors hit the sidelines early.

“They brought the same intensity and they just battled, fought and they bent but they didn’t break,” Rice said.

Portage piled up 369 yards on 31 rushing attempts and had 436 total yards, going over 400 in each of its first two games operating in Rice’s Wing T system. Rice sees the Warriors are really starting to buy into the old school system, and despite the second straight win ending on a subdued note it will only continue.

“Obviously you don’t want to see something like that happen, but I think it’s something that’s going to bring us closer as a team as we try to protect each other every game,” Rice said.

