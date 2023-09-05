A pair of unbeaten teams highlight the options in this week's WiscNews area high school football game of the week poll.

Undefeated Columbus plays host to Lake Mills, which opened Capitol Conference play with a win, while Beaver Dam will try to hand Sun Prairie East its third loss of the season. Vote for which of our three games you would like our sports team to cover. The poll is under the list of options.

Lake Mills at Columbus, 7 p.m. Friday

The reigning WIAA Division 4 state champion Cardinals have faced little opposition en route to their unbeaten start so far.

Business picks up immensely this week as Columbus, ranked No. 1 in Division 5 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and second in the Madison/WiscNews rankings, welcomes fellow Capitol Conference title hopeful Lake Mills (2-1, 1-0 Capitol). The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) cruised to a 58-12 win over Walworth Big Foot last week as their balanced offense continued to roll. Peyton Powers threw for 122 yards and four touchdowns, while Colton Brunell rushed for 133 yards and two scores.

The L-Cats are coming off a 23-19 win over Madison Edgewood after holding off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Crusaders. Tyler Wollin threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in the win, with Syracuse commit Matthew Stenbroten a favorite target as the pair connected seven times for 170 yards and two scores. Columbus won last season's meeting 34-7 behind 27 unanswered points to end the game after tying at 7-7 after the first quarter.

Beaver Dam at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m. Friday

The Golden Beavers have been of the biggest surprises so far this season and could cement themselves as serious Badger Large Conference title contenders against the always dangerous Cardinals.

Beaver Dam, No. 6 in the Madison/WiscNews rankings and No. 10 in Division 2 in the WisSports coaches poll, made easy work of Fort Atkinson last week 50-13. The Golden Beavers (3-0, 1-0 Badger Large) churned out 349 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, paced by Gabe Klatt’s 210 yards and three scores, while Eli Bryant threw for two scores and 84 yards on 5-of-7 passing. The Golden Beavers are averaging 40.7 points per game and have already rushed for 975 yards and 11 TDs.

The Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) opened their second straight season 1-2 following a 31-0 loss to Waunakee last week and will be eager to get back on the right track. Sun Prairie East, No. 8 in Division 2 in the WSN coaches poll and ninth the Madison/WiscNews rankings, failed to get over the hump offensively thanks to three turnovers but had 299 yards of total offense.

Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m. Friday

The Trailways Conference could shape up to be one of the tightest league title races in the area this season with six of the eight teams at 2-1 or better so far. Friday’s clash between reigning league champion Cambria-Friesland and runner-up Johnson Creek should go a long way to determine that.

The Hilltoppers, No. 8 in the Madison/WiscNews rankings, didn’t have an answer for Oshkosh Lourdes’ passing attack in a 41-22 loss to the Red Knights last week. Lourdes’ Wade Lindahl threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns on 18-of-21 passing. Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-1 Trailways) still rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, including 173 yards and all three scores by Isaac DeYoung, but it threw a pair of interceptions.

The Bluejays (2-1, 1-0) motored past St. Mary Catholic 58-6 as they piled up 294 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while Johnson Creek’s defense picked off the Zephyrs five times. Cambria-Friesland swept last season's meetings by a combined nine points, including a 26-23 win in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.

Vote for this week's area high school football game of the week Vote for the Week 4 high school football game we should cover You voted: Lake Mills at Columbus Beaver Dam at Sun Prairie East Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland Vote View Results Back

Photos: Portage football welcomes Whitewater in home opener