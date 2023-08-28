Conference action begins for most high school football teams in Week 3 after playing nonconference games the first two weeks of the season.

Teams begin pursuits of conference titles and claiming victories in rivalry games.

Here are three WiscNews-area games to vote for this week, as readers decide the game of the week:

Portage (2-0) at Sauk Prairie (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Both teams enter the Badger Small Conference opener coming off lopsided, shutout victories.

Portage debuted a new Wing-T offense with a 48-0 rout of Whitewater. Griffin Garrigan gained 142 yards on the ground and scored three rushing touchdowns on only five carries.

Keegan Hooker had 115 yards on seven carries and scored twice. In all, the Warriors had seven rushing touchdowns and picked up 386 yards on 30 attempts.

Sauk Prairie collected its first victory last week, topping Reedsburg 34-0.

Landon Schultz’s six completions resulted in 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Boden Frosch caught four passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Fall River/Rio (2-0) at Randolph (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The two rivals begin Trailways Conference play. Ayden Price had 182 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns in Fall River/Rio’s 21-6 victory over Cochrane-Fountain City last week.

Fall River/Rio rallied from a 6-0 deficit on Kenny Robbins’ touchdown pass. It then pulled away on Price’s touchdown runs.

Randolph picked up its first victory with a 46-13 triumph over Hilbert, after a first-week loss to Berlin.

The Rockets have been relying on their ground game this season, using Jacob Kile, Karter Meredith, Ben Paul and Nicholas Katsma as runners.

Marshall (2-0) at Horicon/Hustisford (1-1), 7 p.m. at Horicon High School

Eastern Suburban Conference play begins, with Horicon/Hustisford playing host to defending conference champion Marshall.

Horicon/Hustisford, led by new coach Jason Fiacco, opened the season by defeating Lomira, but dropped a 36-28 decision to Mayville last week.

Alex Davis ran for 131 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Barrett Meyer threw a touchdown pass.

Marshall shut out Manawa 40-0. Brady Kleinheinz was 5-for-6 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns, while Mitchell Pletcher caught two passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthew Motl ran for two scores for the Cardinals.

