We are nearing the end of the prep football regular season.

Teams are trying to earn spots in the playoffs. In order to do so, they must have above a .500 conference record.

Three area teams are two victories away from qualifying.

Here are this week's nominees of which game we should cover:

Cambria-Friesland at Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday

The Rockets (3-2, 2-1 Trailways) suffered a 62-36 loss to Johnson Creek, the Trailways Conference leaders at 3-0, last week. Randolph has the Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-2) making the 7.3-mile drive this week, coming off a 42-0 conference victory over Deerfield.

Cambria-Friesland sophomore Alex Raymond had a night to remember against the Demons, intercepting two passes while catching a big touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Randolph racked up 248 rushing yards and were led by senior Nicholas Katsma (103 yards, 1 touchdown) and sophomore Ben Paul (96, 1)

The Hilltoppers have all the momentum coming into a heated rivalry that’s always fun for specators, regardless of record.

Fall River/Rio at Pardeeville, 7 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 Trailways) are upset their perfect record came to an end last week after a 45-32 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.

There’s no better way to get back on track than to get a victory this week as the Rebels (2-3, 0-3) come to town. After winning their two nonconference games, the Rebels haven’t been able to beat a conference opponent this season, so playing spoiler against the Bulldogs is on the table.

A comeback against Saint Mary Catholic fell short last week, falling 20-14 to make it three straight losses for the Rebels.

Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m. Friday

The Eagles come off a big 34-7 Badger Small Conference victory over Oregon last week and improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Sauk quarterback Landon Schultz threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 38 passes, and ran for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings (2-3, 1-2) will try to play spoiler as they’re coming off a 31-21 loss to DeForest and desperately need a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Eagles will need to keep an eye Stoughton quarterback, Drew Viney, who threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns against the Norskies.

