To describe the temperatures down the stretch of the month of July as sweltering would be a bit of an understatement for this fair-skinned writer.

Unbearable, brutal or incendiary would all be more apropos of the heatwave that we were subjected to.

As undesirable as it's been outside, my mood was cheered by the fact that it only means the 2023 high school football season is right around the corner. It's been a decade-and-a-half since I last put on a pair of shoulder pads and strapped on a helmet, but I can still remember game-day traditions dating back to my senior year of high school.

From class mohawks before our season opener — I still contest I pulled the look off — to lunches on game day, and the ritual playing of “Start Me Up” by the Rolling Stones just before kickoff, Friday Night Lights remains the grandest stage in the fall.

Even being 15 years removed from my final season, the countdown to Week 1 always gets the juices flowing. There's plenty of reason for that this season, too, with a number of exciting storylines to watch.

Columbus pulled off the biggest shock of last year's WIAA state championships, dethroning three-time reigning champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 23-21, in the Division 4 title game. It was coach Andrew Selgrad's second season at the helm of the Cardinals, and his third could be just as successful, if not more, with senior Colton Brunell looking to move up the state's all-time rushing list and a slew of other talented returnees.

It won't be a cakewalk for Columbus though. Capitol Conference foe and recent heated rival Lodi may have the horses for another deep playoff run as the Blue Devils search for their second Division 4 state title following their championship in 2017.

Lucky doesn’t do justice to the fact I got to cover both of those contests.

Their clash scheduled for Week 7 is one I'm already looking forward to. Same goes for the Capitol Conference title race as a whole, with five of the eight teams reaching the playoffs last season, including four advancing past at least the first round.

I’m also intrigued to see how rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg fare in their second seasons in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Thunderbirds and Beavers more than held their own last season, finishing in a three-way tie for second-place alongside Holmen behind Division 3 state quarterfinalist Onalaska.

Their clash for the Old River Jug — coincidentally also in Week 7 — could go a long way in giving one the leg up to dethrone the Hilltoppers. The T-Birds now trail the Beavers in the series played every year since 1919, 65-64-6.

As an aside, why aren’t there more rivalry trophies in high school sports? Surely someone could conjure up a prize for fierce rivals Mauston and Wisconsin Dells to battle over.

Speaking of the Golden Eagles and Chiefs, they’ve combined for four of the last five South Central Conference titles, including the last two by the Dells. I have a feeling both sides will play a major factor in this year’s SCC title fight.

A three-way trophy, akin to that of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy sought after by Army, Navy and Air Force, for the likes of Randolph, Cambria-Friesland and Fall River/Rio is another I implore someone to manifest, especially given the neighboring communities’ rich history of co-operation in other sports.

Recent successes aren’t the only things I’m looking forward to this year, though, with new coaches leading the charge at Portage, Pardeeville and Horicon/Hustisford.

All three squads are coming off losing seasons — Portage still made the playoffs for the third consecutive year — and a change in leadership could be just the shot in the arm to get them headed in the right direction.

Regardless of whether this is an area coach’s first, or 41st season in the case of longtime Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma, all area teams have one thing in common at the start of the year — a clean slate — and that should be exciting for everyone.

Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship