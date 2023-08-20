The crowd grew quiet Friday night at Fireman’s Park in Columbus after Cardinals senior running back Colton Brunell didn’t pop up right away after a violent collision at the line of scrimmage.

After the run, Brunell, the state’s leading rusher for the WIAA Division 4 state champions last season, slowly walked off the field with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the season opener.

But after host Columbus’ 37-6 victory over Milwaukee Academy of Science, North Dakota recruit Brunell declared he was OK.

“The dude landed on my (left) ankle and rolled on it, and it kind of popped; (but) it’s fine,” Brunell said. “I was nervous, but I’ll be all right.”

Brunell turned in one of the highlight performances of the first week. He wound up rushing for 188 yards on 32 carries (Columbus had 309 rushing yards) and scored three touchdowns.

His 1-yard scoring run opened the game’s scoring and two 3-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter helped the Cardinals break away from a 24-6 halftime lead.

“We are the defending state champs and we knew they would be gunning for us,” Brunell said. “We had a bunch of mistakes, but we will keep getting better.”

Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad was impressed with Brunell’s effort considering Milwaukee Academy of Science loaded the box and sold out on defense to contain Brunell.

“For him to get what he got tonight was a credit to him, for sure,” Selgrad said. “He ran hard.”

Brunell ran behind a new offensive line that included one senior, one junior and three sophomores following the departure of four graduated seniors.

“Obviously, with four new people on the line, there are going to be some learning curves,” said senior center Devon McCormick, the lone returning starter on the line. “Tonight was a good learning experience for all of them. Next week at practice we just have to get better.”

Said Brunell: “It was a learning day, for sure. At halftime, we talked over our alignments and we had a good game plan going into the second half.”

Brunell carried on 10 consecutive plays for all 69 yards on the scoring drive after halftime as Selgrad said the Cardinals wanted to make a statement to open the second half.

“We went to our bread and butter, and went right at them,” Selgrad said.

The Cardinals’ offense also had a new quarterback in sophomore Peyton Flowers, who ran for a 13-yard touchdown and threw a 25-yard scoring pass to senior Ryely Nachreiner.

The Cardinals overcame injuries, including to senior Brady Link, and players hampered by leg cramps.

“It’s a new team," Selgrad said. "We have to grow a little bit. It’s better to make these kind of mistakes early in the season. With the mistakes we made, we still put up 37 points. … I was proud of the way the kids responded. We had adversity and they rose to the occasion.”

Gabe Klatt, sr., Beaver Dam

A torn ACL cost Gabe Klatt his junior football season at Beaver Dam.

He returned Friday night with a big performance in a signature victory for coach Brock Linde and the Golden Beavers.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Klatt had 229 yards rushing on 26 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns in a 25-20 victory at Monroe, which won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last year.

His 42-yard touchdown run gave the Beavers a 19-7 lead in the second quarter and his 38-yard scoring run made it 25-13 in the fourth quarter.

Klatt was credited with 76 of his yards on 10 attempts in the first quarter and 97 yards on 10 carries in the fourth quarter.

Ayden Price, sr., Fall River/Rio

Price led the Fall River/Rio ground game during a 33-11 victory over Ordfordville Parkview/Albany on Thursday.

His 60-yard touchdown run gave the Rebels a 6-3 second-quarter lead. His 1-yard scoring run extended the lead to 26-3 in the fourth quarter.

Price, eager for his senior season after coming back from shoulder injuries, wound up with 105 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Degan Jensen, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Jensen provided big plays for Wisconsin Dells in the season opener Thursday night at Lake Mills.

The senior receiver and defensive back showed he was in top form after being hampered by a knee injury last season.

Although the Chiefs dropped a 25-12 decision, Jensen had a rushing touchdown, six receptions for 80 yards and made four tackles on defense.

His 80-yard touchdown run gave the Chiefs a 6-0 first-quarter lead and he later scored on an 35-yard touchdown pass from Lex Reittinger for the game’s final score.

Pardeeville rushing attack (Logan Young, jr., Ashton Whitehorse, jr.)

Pardeeville demonstrated a potent running game in a 42-20 victory over Markesan on Friday that gave Bobby Harry a winning debut as coach.

The host Bulldogs, using a split-back shotgun, piled up 405 yards rushing.

Junior quarterback Logan Young gained 208 yards on 13 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns, while junior running back Ashton Whitehorse had 133 yards rushing on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown for Pardeeville.

Junior Jamison Wickersham had two rushing touchdowns. Young also completed two passes to Wickersham for 45 yards.

