Beaver Dam senior Gabe Klatt started watching football when he was a little kid.
By the time he reached third grade, he signed up to play football. He said he started to love it the more he played the sport.
“I just kept going with it,” he said.
His favorite position is running back because of the physicality and scoring touchdowns. Fort Atkinson learned that Friday night when Klatt ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-13 Badger Conference crossover victory. He also had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
On the season, Klatt has 58 carries for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.
Photos: Action from Beaver Dam and Baraboo nonconference football game
Beaver Dam's Avery Priewe, right, celebrates a tackle during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Broc Mullenbach recovers a fumble on the opening kickoff to give Beaver Dam the ball in Baraboo territory during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant throws a 93-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Keel during the first half of Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant and Brandon Morrissey watch the game from the sidelines during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant watches Gabe Klatt run through a big hole during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Elliott Romberg returns a kickoffl against Beaver Dam during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Elliott Romberg runs the ball against Beaver Dam during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Kyle Felt (69) reaches for Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt as he runs up the middle during the first half.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt runs through a tackle by Baraboo's Jackson Puttkamerduring Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Jackson Puttkamer (17) runs the ball against a Beaver Dam defense that stuffs him at the line of scrimmage.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Josiah Barnes gets his facemask pulled by Baraboo's John Beaudin during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt, middle, tackles Baraboo's Josiah Dyer during the first half of Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Beaver Dam's Kyler Keel catches a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Bryant during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Luke Vittengl (9) is tackled in the backfield by Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
