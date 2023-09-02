Beaver Dam senior Gabe Klatt started watching football when he was a little kid.

By the time he reached third grade, he signed up to play football. He said he started to love it the more he played the sport.

“I just kept going with it,” he said.

His favorite position is running back because of the physicality and scoring touchdowns. Fort Atkinson learned that Friday night when Klatt ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-13 Badger Conference crossover victory. He also had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Klatt has 58 carries for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.

Photos: Action from Beaver Dam and Baraboo nonconference football game