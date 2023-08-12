AJ Treinen and Ayden Price want to accomplish something the Fall River/Rio football co-op has not done since 2017: win a playoff game.

But each will have very different roles this fall than their used to. And for Price, it will be his first time playing in two years due to multiple shoulder injuries as a result of motocross accidents.

”It’s a lot different as a senior because last year I felt like I was just on the team but now I can lead the team towards our goal of making playoffs for sure and hopefully winning the Trailways,” Treinen said.

The 6-foot Price tore the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder last July during a motocross race. He also chipped a piece of that shoulder and partially tore his right bicep in the process.

Price’s love for motocross started as a child and he’s since made nationals three times, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Price said while five months of physical therapy was hard, he did gain a new perspective from watching games on the sideline.

”I have a more personal connection with my coaches now because I was with them the whole time and on the sidelines you can see a lot more, so hopefully I can care for my teammates more,” Price said.

The 6-foot Treinen said he was overwhelmed after learning he’d be playing quarterback for the Rebels this season after being the team’s leading rusher a season ago. He began watching film on last year’s starting quarterback Matthew Miller, to improve on his footwork in the pocket.

At quarterback he’ll have the added responsibilities of relaying plays and knowing the role of everyone on offense, not just his own.

”AJ is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the opportunity to coach and playing him at multiple positions gets our best athletes on the field,” Fall River/Rio coach Josh Haas said.

With Price in the backfield and Treinen now under center, the Rebels are expecting a run-centric offense in which defenses will have to pick their poison during read-option plays between the two.

Treinen rushed for 485 yards last fall, while Price rushed for 407 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, according to WisSports.

”I think that the read option will definitely be a killer for us and work very well, so I’m looking forward to it,” Price said.

Over the summer, the two teammates contemplated what their future holds.

In college Treinen would study to become a diesel mechanic, as he grew up around his father’s business dealing with semi-trucks. Price said he’s interested in becoming a chiropractor but is prioritizing earning an athletic scholarship.

As a second-year coach, Haas is still in the process of establishing the football program’s culture. After a foundational year, Haas hopes the 15 seniors can turn a corner.

He said he wants his team to play a physical brand of football but is ultimately more concerned with their development off the field.

“Our goal is to build a football program that our community can be proud of,” Haas said. “We want good young men with positive attitudes, great effort and both physical and mental toughness.”

Photos from Trailways Conference clash between Randolph and Fall River/Rio on Sept. 10 Nate Kok, Traiton Lininger Clay Blevins Traiton Lininger Ayden Price Bryce Rataczak Bryce Rataczak, Matthew Miller Matthew Miller Nate Kok, Ben Nieman Andrew Tavs Matthew Miller Travis Alvin Sam Grieger Travis Alvin Travis Alvin Joseph LaRoche Colten Pergande Joseph LaRoche