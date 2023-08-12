AJ Treinen and Ayden Price want to accomplish something the Fall River/Rio football co-op has not done since 2017: win a playoff game.
But each will have very different roles this fall than their used to. And for Price, it will be his first time playing in two years due to multiple shoulder injuries as a result of motocross accidents.
”It’s a lot different as a senior because last year I felt like I was just on the team but now I can lead the team towards our goal of making playoffs for sure and hopefully winning the Trailways,” Treinen said.
”I have a more personal connection with my coaches now because I was with them the whole time and on the sidelines you can see a lot more, so hopefully I can care for my teammates more,” Price said.
The 6-foot Treinen said he was overwhelmed after learning he’d be playing quarterback for the Rebels this season after being the team’s leading rusher a season ago. He began watching film on last year’s starting quarterback Matthew Miller, to improve on his footwork in the pocket.
At quarterback he’ll have the added responsibilities of relaying plays and knowing the role of everyone on offense, not just his own.
”AJ is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the opportunity to coach and playing him at multiple positions gets our best athletes on the field,” Fall River/Rio coach Josh Haas said.
With Price in the backfield and Treinen now under center, the Rebels are expecting a run-centric offense in which defenses will have to pick their poison during read-option plays between the two.
Treinen rushed for 485 yards last fall, while Price rushed for 407 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, according to WisSports.
”I think that the read option will definitely be a killer for us and work very well, so I’m looking forward to it,” Price said.
Over the summer, the two teammates contemplated what their future holds.
In college Treinen would study to become a diesel mechanic, as he grew up around his father’s business dealing with semi-trucks. Price said he’s interested in becoming a chiropractor but is prioritizing earning an athletic scholarship.
As a second-year coach, Haas is still in the process of establishing the football program’s culture. After a foundational year, Haas hopes the 15 seniors can turn a corner.
He said he wants his team to play a physical brand of football but is ultimately more concerned with their development off the field.
“Our goal is to build a football program that our community can be proud of,” Haas said. “We want good young men with positive attitudes, great effort and both physical and mental toughness.”
Photos from Trailways Conference clash between Randolph and Fall River/Rio on Sept. 10
Nate Kok, Traiton Lininger
Clay Blevins
Traiton Lininger
Ayden Price
Bryce Rataczak
Bryce Rataczak, Matthew Miller
Matthew Miller
Nate Kok, Ben Nieman
Andrew Tavs
Matthew Miller
Travis Alvin
Sam Grieger
Travis Alvin
Travis Alvin
Joseph LaRoche
Colten Pergande
Joseph LaRoche
The skinny
Coach: Josh Haas, second season, 3-7.
Last season: 3-7, 2-5 Trailways Conference, missed the playoffs.
Outgoing: QB/DB Matt Miller, DE Manny Kingston, TE Colin Vieth, LB Logan Johnson, OL Robbie Starker, and DB Conner Richardson all graduated and were all-conference players a year ago.
Returning: SeniorMLB Devin Foulkes (44 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 INT); Senior WR/DB Ceegan Rauls (12 receptions, 155 receiving yards and 1 TD); Senior TE/LB Jakob Johnsrud (2 receiving TDs, 47 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 INT); Sophomore DT Ethan Abegglen (14 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 tackle for loss) and Senior LT Colin Neuman.
Outlook: The Fall River/Rio Rebels are looking for a bounce back season after missing the playoffs a year ago. It helps that Ayden Price is returning as their starting running back, as the senior missed all of last season with multiple shoulder injuries. Last year's leading rusher AJ Treinen moves to quarterback, a position he's never played before. This will create a run-heavy offense that will be difficult for defenses, especially during read-option plays.