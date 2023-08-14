Landon Roy pulled into the parking lot with an excavator in tow.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior then hustled across the football field to get ready for Dodgeland football’s practice, after putting in his day’s work for a company that specializes in soil-testing, landscaping and excavating.

Roy called it hard work, but said there was significant satisfaction with a project’s end result and a job well done.

“When you take something from looking worse and you make it look 10 times better, it kind of eases the mind,” Roy said.

Roy and his teammates are in the midst of their own rebuilding project under second-year coach Eric Krivanek. They are determined to win games, and dig out and move up from the bottom of the Eastern Suburban Conference standings following a winless 2022 season.

That type of result definitely would ease their minds.

“I think we have a chance,” Roy said. “I think if we keep putting in the hard work that we have, it will pay off in the end. It’s just different from last year. It’s a different kind of attitude. We are all determined this year. Last year, we went through so much change.

“Now that we understand it, the play is better. We have a better connection with the coaches and know what the coaches expect from us and what we expect from them.”

Krivanek got a delayed organizational start last season after being hired in late May, and said the Trojans struggled due to a lack of varsity experience, football knowledge (with 27 players, including nine who never played football) and time spent in the weight room.

The numbers have increased to 32. That includes 12 seniors — led by Roy, offensive right guard Quentin Kramer-Pein and quarterback/running back/receiver Nathan Johnson, a second-team all-conference pick who was the team’s leading rusher (789 yards and two touchdowns) last year.

Johnson said the Trojans have something to prove.

“Last year was a really big building season,” Johnson said. “… Everyone was pretty much new last year. I feel like after last year, everyone has built up so much, so we could have a pretty good season this year.”

Roy, an honorable-mention all-conference selection as a running back after rushing for 489 yards and three touchdowns, will play running back as Dodgeland switches from a Wildcat formation to an I-back alignment on offense.

He also lines up as a nose guard on defense.

“I don’t mind it,” Roy said about the running back/defensive line combination. “I can hit more people.”

Said Krivanek: “The kids resonate to Landon. He is a really good athlete. He’s soft-spoken. He doesn’t want the accolades. He truly plays for the fun of it.”

Football is the only sport Roy plays, but he doesn’t plan to play after high school.

“I play for the love of it,” the 17-year-old Roy said. “My plan after high school is heavy equipment operating (and getting schooling for that job at a training center in the state). … I currently live on a farm. I have been running equipment since I’ve been who knows how old. I just love running it. It’s almost relaxing. Today, I actually came with an excavator.”

He also loves running the ball, behind Kramer-Pein and the offensive line.

“He’s hard-working and has a good attitude,” Roy said about Kramer-Pein, a second-team all-conference choice who has aspirations to play football in college, potentially NCAA Division III. “He expects a lot out of all of us and expects a lot of himself, I’d say.”

“I’m kind of like the captain of the line,” Kramer-Pein said. “I’m the person that most people go to if they have questions, if they don’t go to (assistant) coach (Bob) Landsee himself. I just love to be on the football field. It’s my favorite sport. I love the competition.”

The 5-10, 220-pound Kramer-Pein, who also plays middle linebacker, can play any position on the offensive line, Krivanek said.

“He knows what everybody should be doing at all times,” Krivanek said. “In a perfect world, we’d put him at fullback to block for Landon, but then we’d be moving our best offensive lineman. He runs sprints in track. He’s a quick kid. But we need that knowledge on the line. If anybody on the line has a question, he has the answer.”