But from an individual standpoint, Link’s contribution in the final postseason games wasn’t what he envisioned, particularly after playing such a huge part for the Cardinals as a strong safety and wide receiver during his junior season.
“I made it on the field,” Link said. “They were like, ‘We are going to get you in the victory formation.’ They got me in. I was pretty excited, being able to be on the field and saying you technically played.”
“We had to prepare so much without him because he was one of our best guys on defense,” said Brunell, who played inside linebacker. “So, taking that away was heartbreak. We had to prepare and throw different people in the safety spot. Our quarterback ended up playing safety in the championship game. (Link) played there all year and then he was gone.”
Link’s injury also saddened Selgrad.
“It was on a kickoff, just a freak thing,” Selgrad said. “As much as it affected the team, it hurt me personally because all these players … we are a family. ... My heart just broke for him. He worked his tail off. He was a huge part of our team throughout the season.
“Even during those two games he missed because of his injury, he was out coaching our kids, explaining things. He still added value to our team. Where some kids might pack it in and say, ‘We’ll see you Friday,’ that’s not him. That’s just not the kind of kid he is. He is a ball player.”
Link considers baseball his primary sport (he plays shortstop), but said recovery from the injury kept him sidelined during the spring.
“Obviously, the mental part is the hardest part,” Link said. “Physically, getting your strength back wasn’t too bad. It was hard work. It was staying dedicated every single day, trying to get even better than you were last year. … I have the same expectations this year – winning a state championship. Nothing changes about that.”
Link’s injury also impacted his friend.
“I missed him the last two games,” Brunell said. “I just felt so bad. It means a lot to have him come back to the team. He’s a great football player.”
And he’s a teammate who adds so much for the Cardinals.
“He is an ultimate competitor,” Selgrad said. “His competitive attitude, his desire not to lose is huge. He is a kid who has been basically starting since he was a freshman. He’s had a lot of growth in that time. That stability he brings being a starter — that is really going to help our young players.”
Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship
The skinny
Coach: Andrew Selgrad, third season, 25-2.
Last season: 14-0, 7-0 Capitol Conference; Defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
Outgoing: The Cardinals lost 13 players to graduation, which included OL/DL Collin Selk, OL/DL Jaymeson Sullivan, OL/DL Brady Engel, OL RJ Gross, WR/CB Braxton Nachreiner, CB Aren Ekern, QB Nathan Cotter, FB Ollie Setz, K Corbin Hynes, LB Malani Aragon and LB Ty Cowell.
Returning: Key players returning for the Cardinals, who have six seniors on the team, include senior RB/LB Colton Brunell, senior TE/OLB Jefferson Mobry, senior WR/S Brady Link, senior WR/S Ryely Nachreiner and senior C/DL Devon McCormick.
Outlook: The Cardinals come off a championship season when they averaged 43 points per game and permitted 10.5. The pro-style offense again will be propelled by North Dakota commit Brunell, who led the state in rushing yards (2,897) and rushing touchdowns (43) last season. Columbus will need to retool its offensive line, which lost four senior starters but returns McCormick at center and has talent among its underclassmen. Selgrad said there will be a competition to determine the starting quarterback. Link comes off ACL and MCL surgery to his right knee. Link (29 receptions, 7 TDs) and Mobry (17 receptions, 4 TDs) were top receiving threats last season. Selgrad likes the team’s depth at the skill positions. Brunell also again figures to be a significant contributor on defense. Columbus seeks to replace three defensive linemen and two cornerbacks in the 3-4 base.
Brady Link is a senior wide receiver and safety for the Cardinals. He is healthy after suffering a season-ending injury in the state playoffs last year, though he was in on victory formation in the title game.