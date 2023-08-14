From a team perspective, the 2022 high school football season ended just as Brady Link had hoped.

The Columbus football team completed an undefeated season with a 23-21 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial and claimed the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

But from an individual standpoint, Link’s contribution in the final postseason games wasn’t what he envisioned, particularly after playing such a huge part for the Cardinals as a strong safety and wide receiver during his junior season.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Link said he sustained ACL and MCL injuries to his right knee on a kickoff during the Cardinals’ 35-6 state quarterfinal playoff victory over Ellsworth.

The knee injury forced him from that game and to miss Columbus’ 32-16 semifinal victory over Freedom and almost the entire state title game.

The Cardinals made certain that Link made an appearance at the end of the championship game last November at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I made it on the field,” Link said. “They were like, ‘We are going to get you in the victory formation.’ They got me in. I was pretty excited, being able to be on the field and saying you technically played.”

Teammate Colton Brunell said: “He deserved to be there.”

Link, a senior, said he’s scheduled to play football this fall after having knee surgery last December.

“Senior year,” Link said. “You’ve got nothing to lose. You just go out there and give it your all.”

Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said: “He’s going to be a huge part of our offense and he’s going to be a huge part of our defense, as well.”

The Cardinals were a run-first team last season – led by the state’s leading rusher in Brunell, a North Dakota football recruit, who returns for his senior season.

But Columbus, with then-quarterback Nathan Cotter, also could throw the ball and Link had a team-high 29 receptions for 360 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also was a key figure in the secondary, an honorable-mention all-conference pick as a defensive back in the Capitol Conference. His absence in postseason caused the Cardinals to shuffle the lineup.

“We had to prepare so much without him because he was one of our best guys on defense,” said Brunell, who played inside linebacker. “So, taking that away was heartbreak. We had to prepare and throw different people in the safety spot. Our quarterback ended up playing safety in the championship game. (Link) played there all year and then he was gone.”

Link’s injury also saddened Selgrad.

“It was on a kickoff, just a freak thing,” Selgrad said. “As much as it affected the team, it hurt me personally because all these players … we are a family. ... My heart just broke for him. He worked his tail off. He was a huge part of our team throughout the season.

“Even during those two games he missed because of his injury, he was out coaching our kids, explaining things. He still added value to our team. Where some kids might pack it in and say, ‘We’ll see you Friday,’ that’s not him. That’s just not the kind of kid he is. He is a ball player.”

Link considers baseball his primary sport (he plays shortstop), but said recovery from the injury kept him sidelined during the spring.

“Obviously, the mental part is the hardest part,” Link said. “Physically, getting your strength back wasn’t too bad. It was hard work. It was staying dedicated every single day, trying to get even better than you were last year. … I have the same expectations this year – winning a state championship. Nothing changes about that.”

Link’s injury also impacted his friend.

“I missed him the last two games,” Brunell said. “I just felt so bad. It means a lot to have him come back to the team. He’s a great football player.”

And he’s a teammate who adds so much for the Cardinals.

“He is an ultimate competitor,” Selgrad said. “His competitive attitude, his desire not to lose is huge. He is a kid who has been basically starting since he was a freshman. He’s had a lot of growth in that time. That stability he brings being a starter — that is really going to help our young players.”

Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship