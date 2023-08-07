COLUMBUS — Colton Brunell stands on the threshold of history.

Entering his senior season, the Columbus running back has the all-time state record for rushing yards clearly within his sights.

It is a mark the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brunell acknowledged has more than piqued his interest; he wants to surpass the record.

But personal achievements aren’t what drive the first-team Associated Press All-State selection in his final high school season.

Team accomplishments motivate Brunell, whose stellar play on offense as the state’s rushing leader and on defense at inside linebacker helped lead the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 4 state championship last year.

“First off, I just want to win games — repeat what we did last year,” Brunell said. “It might be under different circumstances, like I think we might get bumped down to D-5 for football for our division. I just want to win that. I don’t really want any personal standards.

“I have 1,800 yards to break the state record. I guess that is one of my goals, but otherwise I just want to win football games. Having a team trophy is more important to me because it takes everybody to get those yards. It’s our whole line, it’s our receivers doing their blocking. It’s our defense getting our stops. It’s everybody.”

Even with the sun blazing outside that particular July day, the memory of the Cardinals’ 23-21 state-title victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial with the snow falling last November at Camp Randall Stadium remained a fresh and fond memory for Brunell.

“It was awesome taking down Catholic Memorial, obviously, since they beat us the year before (in a Division 4 state semifinal),” Brunell said. “That was our dream game to play them in the championship and we took them down. It started snowing halfway through the game. It was awesome.”

Now, a new day dawns for Brunell, one of six seniors on this year’s team, and the Cardinals as they chase more history after the Capitol Conference champion’s 14-0 season in 2022.

Andrew Selgrad, in his third season as the Cardinals’ coach, said he savored the excitement of winning the championship for about a week before it was time to get back to work.

“Honestly, it’s just business as usual,” said Selgrad, the AP state high school football coach of the year for 2022. “The thing that we have tried to instill in this program and in our young men is never be satisfied with yesterday. I have challenged our seniors this year: It is your turn to write your own chapter in Columbus football history. They have worked really hard in the offseason — the entire team. They have embraced the challenge. Every year is a new year and that’s how you have to approach it.”

Leading the way

This new year again will be propelled by Brunell.

Last year, Brunell led the state with 2,897 yards rushing on 319 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. That yardage total was the fifth-most in a season in state history, according to WisSports.

Entering this season, Brunell, Columbus’ all-time leading rusher, has amassed 5,118 yards rushing. The state’s career leader is Racine Lutheran’s Tyler Tenner with 6,932 yards from 2016-19 — 1,814 yards better than Brunell’s current total.

Brunell topped the state with 43 rushing touchdowns last season and scored 44 touchdowns overall — also leading the state in scoring. He has 77 career touchdowns; only four players have 100 or more touchdowns, led by Random Lake’s Luke Hagel with 112 from 1995-98.

“He’s like our whole team, it seems like,” Columbus senior strong safety and wide receiver Brady Link said when asked about his longtime friend’s impact on the team. “He does mostly everything for us on offense and defense. He has 25-30 carries a game and he’s still flying around on defense.”

Selgrad emphasizes the team concept, saying: “We have a great group of kids. They really have bought into the program. It’s not about one person. It’s about one collective heartbeat.”

But Selgrad realizes how beneficial it is to have a talented player such as Brunell, who gave a verbal commitment to North Dakota for football in July.

“He’s been a starter basically since he’s been a freshman,” Selgrad said. “There are so many variables that Colton brings to the program, and it’s not just him. He demonstrates to our young players that it is possible to be a starter as a young player and it is possible to not only be a starter but to achieve at a high level.

“He leads by his actions. When he speaks, it matters. He’s not an overly verbose person, but when he does talk it means you need to listen. Those intangibles aside from his athletic prowess and his understanding of the game are invaluable. As a coach, that’s what you want out of your players.

“That’s what you aspire for all your players in the program to be when they are seniors because football is senior-led. Whether you have two or 22, they have to lead. Are they going to lead from the front or from behind?”

Milestone watch

The milestones kept coming in 2022 for Brunell — who took over at running back as a sophomore, following in the footsteps of older brother Caden Brunell.

Colton Brunell established a program single-game record with 335 yards against Lodi last season, breaking tackle after tackle, which prompted Blue Devils coach Dave Puls to describe Brunell as “a one-man wrecking crew."

There is the potential for more achievements this season. According to WisSports, Brunell has 25 100-yard rushing games, which is within reach of Hilbert’s Mike Firkus’ 34 100-yard games.

Brunell -- the Capitol Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, who was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back and inside linebacker and a first-team selection as a running back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team -- finished with 186 yards rushing on 38 carries with two touchdowns in the title game.

"He's the best,” then-senior offensive lineman Jaymeson Sullivan told Lee Sports Wisconsin after that game. “He’s the best player in the state without a doubt. He played amazing. He’s able to power forward for more yards after he gets hit every time. We’re able to move the chains and we’re able to keep the clock moving and control the clock.”

Selgrad, while focused on team performance, said any records Brunell sets would be a meaningful achievement for all the Cardinals.

"It's not just him, it's the guys up front," Selgrad said. "It doesn't work if we can't throw the ball. It doesn't work if we don't block well. It might have his name, but it's really Columbus football."

Tough to tackle

Link, as a defensive player, knows what it’s like to attempt to tackle Brunell and the challenge opposing defenses face.

“He’s so strong and quick,” Link said. “He sees his holes and he’s just fast. He’s hard to take down. People just bounce off of him.”

The Cardinals’ offense goes through Brunell. Selgrad said gang-tackling and swarming to the ball are foes’ chief hope to contain Brunell.

“One guy can’t bring him down,” Selgrad said. “What makes him special is his vision. He can see the field, and also there’s his awareness and IQ. Not only does he know where to go, he knows where the linemen should go.

“So, he can anticipate the blocks being set up and he can react off of that. And that is huge. Being able to jump-cut in a hole and bounce back, you can’t coach that. You can try, but some players have a natural ability to do that, and he does.”

Brunell also relies on his strength to break tackles.

“I have really long arms,” said Brunell, who again will play running back and inside linebacker for the Cardinals. “A lot of people don’t know, but I have a 6-4 wing span. I can stiff-arm people on the edge. That’s pretty easy for me. And I’d say my quickness in the hole and seeing the hole. With our offense, it’s one cut and go. And our line was outstanding last year.”

That line had four senior starters, including Collin Selk (who’s moved on to Minnesota State-Mankato). The maturation of the offensive line with four new starters in Columbus’ pro-style offense, and the introduction of a new quarterback, replacing Nathan Cotter, will be critical to the running attack’s success, team achievements and record pursuits.

“Last year, our second string played in the second half of a lot of games, so they got a lot of playing time throughout the year and should be prepared this year,” Brunell said. “I’m excited to see what they can do. I think they can be really good.

"I want to see how we compete with a whole new line and quarterback. I think we have some really good athletes. I’m excited for that.”

Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship