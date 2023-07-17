COLUMBUS — Columbus senior Colton Brunell felt nothing but good vibrations after attending a recently completed football camp at the University of North Dakota.

When the camp wrapped up, Brunell, who's a standout running back and linebacker, said he verbally committed to North Dakota on Saturday.

Brunell led the state in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season for the WIAA Division 4 state champion Cardinals.

“I liked the coaches a lot,” Brunell said in revealing his decision during an interview Monday at Columbus High School. “They are doing a lot of great things there. They are building a new facility. The vibe there I really liked. I also knew a bunch of people going there. So, it just seemed like a good fit to me.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brunell helped lead Columbus (14-0) to the Capitol Conference title, an undefeated season and the state title. The Cardinals defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the Division 4 championship at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I’m happy for him,” Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad said. “He called me right away. When I talked to him about this whole process, the process is so different than it used to be. … The game has changed. I told him you need to go where you want to go. You want to be at a place where you feel comfortable. … He’s very happy.”

Brunell said he knows several players from the surrounding area who have committed to North Dakota — Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski and Lakeside Lutheran offensive lineman and defensive lineman Ben Buxa (who both were 2023 high school graduates) and Sun Prairie East senior safety/running back/defensive specialist Sam Ostrenga.

Sun Prairie East senior offensive tackle Alton Williams also verbally committed to North Dakota on Saturday.

Among college interest, Brunell said he had offers from Illinois State and Minnesota State University-Mankato and interest from NCAA Division II programs.

He said the University of Wisconsin showed interest under the previous coaching staff, notably from Mickey Turner. Turner then took a job at Illinois State, leading to Brunell picking up an offer from there. Brunell said he maintained contact with the new UW staff (led by coach Luke Fickell), Minnesota and Montana State.

Brunell said he plans to study business and real estate at North Dakota.

“They have a really good business program,” he said. “It kind of fit me.”

The University of North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, competes in football in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Brunell rushed for 186 yards on 38 carries and two touchdowns in the title game.

He rushed for 2,897 yards on 319 attempts, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, and he scored 43 rushing touchdowns. That yardage total was fifth best in a single season in state history, according to WisSports.net.

Brunell was a first-team selection as a running back on The Associated Press All-State football team (which included all divisions) and a first-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team.

He was a first-team all-conference choice as a running back and linebacker in the Capitol Conference and was the offensive player of the year in the league. He had 103 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, as a linebacker.

He established a single-game program rushing record (335 yards) last season and is the program leader in career rushing yards (5,118).

He also competes in track and field.

