From the day Brayden Busse was born almost 17 years ago, he was destined to play football.

He’s a 5-foot-11, 270-pound junior who started at center and defensive tackle in his first two seasons, but is moving to strong-side tackle for coach Jim Bylsma, who coached his father on a legendary team.

Boyd Busse was an All-Dual County Conference center as a senior when Cambria-Friesland played in the 1995 WIAA Division 6 state championship game against Turtle Lake.

Now Busse wants to leave the same mark his father did 28 years ago.

“Yes, that (pressure is) always in my head, trying to do better than what he did,” Busse said. “I want to try to make him happy.”

He’s done a good job so far, helping the Hilltoppers run for 3,245 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and earned a second-team all-Trailways Conference nod by the coaches.

“When he got second-team all-conference last year, he was happy, but the next thing he said was, ‘Next year, it’s first team,’” Boyd said. “That shows that quit is not there for him. He’s always going to strive to be better individually and as a teammate.”

Being a good teammate is partly what Boyd wants out of his son, meshing that with becoming a leader for the Hilltoppers.

“We talk a lot about sports, but, ultimately, I try to teach him how to be a better man not just on the field and the court, but also in the community and be a teammate and leader,” Boyd said.

Busse has to take that leap as the only returning starting lineman. After an 11-1 campaign ended with a state quarterfinal loss to Shiocton, Busse brought up to six teammates with him to the weight room every day it’s opened.

“I feel it’s more efficient if I have more than one person,” Busse said. “There’s more people getting more strength than just me. I’m worried about other teammates trying to get strength and speed. I want to make our team as best as possible.”

Getting better is all he cares about, which is why he attended football camps at the University of Wisconsin, UW-Whitewater and two at UW-Oshkosh. He also competed in two combines, including the WSN Gridiron Showcase in Plymouth, where he had 26 reps on the bench press at 175 pounds to rank as the top 2025 offensive lineman.

“It was hard,” he said. “It felt great to know that I’m at the top.”

Going to all these events gave him an understanding of what it’s like at the next level. He learned different techniques and concluded they taught similar things he learned under Bylsma. Things like base blocking and some defensive skills were similar teachings, but the college coaches went more in depth.

“It was very intense with the college coaches,” Brayden Busse said. “I thought I did pretty well with the groups.”

He enjoyed his time working with the college coaches, but it also put a chip on his shoulder because Bylsma said those same coaches told them “if he was 6-2, he’d already have offers.”

“It puts a chip on his shoulders and on his coaches’ shoulders, maybe his dad’s shoulders too,” Bylsma said. “He’s got something to prove.”

At 270 pounds, Brayden Busse is faster and more agile than he’s ever been, Bylsma said, which is an asset the lineman said he’d use to show college coaches he can make it at the next level.

“It kinda sucks,” Brayden Busse said. “I just try to keep up my speed. If you’re fast, then they’ll still look at you. You can still be a guard at 5-11 if you’re fast.”

The size thing isn’t getting the younger Busse down. He’s always loved contact and the game itself, so he’s going to keep working towards his ultimate goal of making his dad proud.

According to Boyd Busse, there’s no doubt.

“He’d probably say no, that I’m always critical and I always have something to say after a game, but absolutely (I am proud),” Boyd said. “Watching him play has been awesome. I’m emotional hearing him say that because if that’s what it takes for him to want to get better and show me he can do everything, then great. That’s a great feeling.”

Photos: Action from Friday's Trailways Conference game between Cambria-Friesland and Fall River/Rio