Both playing for and working alongside gifted coaches, Bobby Harry has learned plenty during his time on the football field.

The 2009 Edgerton grad now has the chance to have that same profound effect at Pardeeville, putting those lessons to use while guiding the team this fall. Harry, who was an assistant coach under previous coach Bob Hepp last fall, was named head coach on February 6 and been hard at work since to continue where his predecessor left off.

“It’s been an honor to be able to follow a great coach,” Harry said. “He laid a good cultural foundation built around respect and doing the right things, so it was easy to follow someone like him who was incredibly organized and made it easy for me to step in and hit the ground running.”

He wasn’t kidding.

Officially appointed coach just under six months before the true start of his first season in charge, Harry got hard to work with the Bulldogs this past winter. Harry said he continued Hepp’s positive weight room habit while also “pushing that further and maintaining that.”

It also allowed him to forge relationships with not only his players but also parents and community members. That ground work has paid off this summer with big numbers participating in the program and the weight room staying open “as long as possible,” with a variety of people able to help the young players keep building.

Harry’s relationships with his players have only strengthened since he took over. Along with being part of Hepp’s staff last year, Harry began teaching social studies at Pardeeville High School last fall.

“Being able to coach them last year and also see them in the classroom, and even in other sports, I was able to build those relationships so I know what they can do and what they can’t,” he said. “That helps put them in positions to have the most success.”

The Bulldogs were on the cusp of a breakthrough season last year during Hepp’s second season in charge. After making the playoffs in 2021 after a one-year hiatus, Pardeeville finished last year 2-8, including 2-5 in Trailways Conference play — one of those victories was a forfeit win over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies.

The Bulldogs were nearly a playoff team however, having lost three conference games by a combined 13 points, as well as a 13-6 nonconference loss to neighboring Poynette. So despite finishing well under .500, Harry is excited about the prospects of this season.

“Right now we’re lucky enough to have a really talented freshman and sophomore class, as well as last year’s returning juniors and seniors, so we’re at a really good spot right now in terms of our program,” he said. “We have talent and we have young talent coming up, so I think it’s really exciting but at the same time we have to put wins on the field with that.”

To create more success on the field, Harry picked up plenty of advice from Hepp as well as the other strong coaches he’s played for, including two Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famers. Harry played for former Edgerton coach Mike Gregory, a 2022 inductee, and later played at UW-River Falls for John O’Grady.

Before making his way to Pardeeville, Harry coached seven years as the defensive coordinator at Boscobel under Dustin Johnson, who was part of Darlington’s coaching staff during its run of four consecutive WIAA Division 6 state runner-up finishes from 2013-16. During his time with Boscobel, Harry said playing against top-level competition in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League “taught you what you have to do to win.”

Harry also noted the organizational skills he attributed to Gregory and former UW-River Falls assistant Greg Bower that have had a profound effect on his coaching style.

“That level of organization you take for granted as a player, but when you get into the coaching ranks you appreciate it,” he said. “I’ve been grateful to be around a lot of good coaches throughout my career and that’s been really helpful.”

As cliché as it may be, the one piece of advice that’s stuck out in Harry’s mind is just to keep things simple.

“The more complicated you make it, the harder it is for kids to master it. That means not just keeping it simple, but going through the hard times with it as well,” he said. “It’s easy when everything is going right, but when things are going wrong you can’t throw it out completely. When things are getting rough, you just maintain your simplicity and kids will get better with it as they get more reps. The worst thing you can do is change it completely.”

To do so, Harry said much of what Hepp did won’t change.

The first-year coach said he intends to use much of Hepp’s verbiage when it comes to the playbook, both offensively and defensively, including utilizing the same scheme to try to halt opponents. In terms of moving the ball, he admitted he’ll skew towards a more Wing T based look, mixed with the spread look Hepp used.

“There will be a lot of overlap though, and there’s a lot of good things Bob did that I want to continue,” he said.

That begins with the Bulldogs’ contact days set for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. While they’re allotted five contact days, Harry said he elected to use only three since “some of these kids are three-sport athletes and this is the first time they get to take a breath a bit.”

“I just want to take the three to touch on things a bit. Especially with it being two weeks away, it gets those kids who haven’t run all summer a chance to start running,” he said. “The major focus of those three days is just building in the offense and defense; making sure they understand the basics of everything we want to do there.

“So by the time they come back for training camp, we have a good foundation set and we can just build off of it from there.”

