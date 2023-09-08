SUN PRAIRIE — Losing one key player, let alone multiple, is never part of a coach’s game plan.

Multiple injuries, including to star running back Gabe Klatt, left coach Brock Linde and the Beaver Dam high school football team down to its fourth plan of the night Friday.

The injuries, coupled with an early 17-point deficit, proved too much for the Golden Beavers to overcome in a 34-19 loss to Sun Prairie East in a Badger Large Conference game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Klatt rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries before exiting midway through the second quarter with a right knee injury in Beaver Dam’s first loss of the season.

“Give our kids a lot of credit. You maybe don’t do that fourth option in practice not getting a lot of reps, but we were able to do some productive things out of it despite the practice time that being devoted to you know, the fourth situation,” Linde said. “It’s a big-time game for our program that hasn’t been in these situations before.”

Klatt helped get the Golden Beavers on the board after taking a pitch 24 yards to the house with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half to cut the lead to 17-7. Things quickly changed on the ensuing Beaver Dam drive.

After forcing a turnover on downs deep in Cardinals' territory by snuffing out a fake punt, Klatt took a sweep to the right but stayed down after coming up short on third down. He was able to get off the field under his own power but didn’t return after suffering a right knee injury.

“He’s one of the best players in the state so you can’t replace him,” Linde said.

The Golden Beavers (3-1, 1-1 Badger Large) still did their best. After Sun Prairie East extended its lead to 24-7 on a Brady Kaufman 12-yard touchdown run, Avery Priewe took the ensuing kickoff back for a 90-yard touchdown with just over a minute until halftime to pull within 24-13.

“To be honest, we got punched in the face in the first quarter, but we always got to come back and punch back harder,” senior Camron Mendoza said of the 17-0 hole after the first quarter, punctuated by a 94-yard punt return touchdown by Sam Ostrenga on the final play of the period.

The Golden Beavers continued to fight, starting with the ball after intermission but turned it over on their opening drive. The Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) got a 33-yard Colten Scherer field goal out of the takeaway to extend their advantage to 27-13 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.

Beaver Dam made it a one-score game once again early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pitch-and-catch from Eli Bryant to Jeff Freund, but the Golden Beavers never got closer.

“I think we came out and played a little uncharacteristic because of the moment, but we settled in and I thought we did some really nice things,” Linde said. “I thought defensively we have tremendous effort and kind of slowed down a really high-power offense, and they're really darn good team but so are we.”

The Golden Beavers held the Cardinals to 17 points over the final 36 minutes and was able to compile 320 yards of offense. Bryant threw for 150 yards and a touchdown on 9-for-19 passing with three interceptions, including four passes to Mendoza for 70 yards.

Kaufman led the Cardinals with 147 yards rushing and two scores, while Drew Kavanaugh threw for 149 yards and a touchdown on 14-for-28 passing.

Despite seeing their pursuit of a first 4-0 start since 2011 slip away, Linde and Mendoza were pleased with the effort the group showed.

“I knew that we were going to do it because we believed all season; we know we can be there and hang with these good teams. I’m super proud of our guys, but I expect that,” Mendoza said.

It’s also an impressive reversal of last year’s fixture against the reigning league runners-up. Sun Prairie East shutout Beaver Dam 42-0 last season, so despite losing, falling by just 15 points is a good indicator of where the Golden Beavers are going in Linde’s mind.

“This year’s team is different, this program is different and we’re going to be in these games a lot in the future,” Linde said. “This is a great learning experience for us, but we got to climb the hill to get to the point that some of these programs have been at a couple times before us.”

Photos: Beaver Dam football battles Sun Prairie East in Badger Large Conference game