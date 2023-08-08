Gabe Klatt inserted himself as one of the best ball carriers in Wisconsin when he ran for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore.

But he then tore his left ACL at a football camp in Florida during the summer, promptly ending his junior season with Beaver Dam before it began.

Now the 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back is fully healthy for the upcoming season, with a new outlook on the game.

“Being hurt has made me think, ‘I wouldn’t say I’m grateful for (the injury), but I’m not upset it happened at the same time,’” Klatt said. “When I got hurt, it changed how I thought because it made me love football more.”

Keeping confidence

The injury happened in July of 2022 and doubt of not getting back to his old self had crept into the back of Klatt’s mind. He inquired with other athletes who suffered similar injuries for help.

“Pretty much all of it was mental,” he said. “They said if you let yourself get down in a gutter, you’re not going to be able to crawl back out. They told me to stay positive and stay ready for (my senior) season.”

Klatt listened to words of wisdom and said, “I’m not going to let it stop me from doing what I want to do.’”

To his credit, Klatt formed a plan of attending physical therapy and strength training after surgery.

“That can be a lonely journey when you’re at the weight room or when you’re at the doctor’s office,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said.

Taking on new role

Once the season started, Klatt never missed a game or practice unless he had appointments for his knee.

“I thought I needed to (show up) because I’m supposed to be that leader,” Klatt said. “I didn’t want to be that guy who got hurt and all of a sudden falls off the face of the earth. I wanted to stay around the guys and show them I cared. I didn’t want them to think I was selfish and not coming because I’m hurt. It’s not all me and I wanted to be here for my team to keep them motivated.”

Klatt worked with the running backs. After a couple of games, classmate Camron Mendoza switched from quarterback to running back after then-sophomore Eli Bryant proved to be a reliable quarterback early on.

Klatt took notice to Mendoza during practice and in games because they ran the same position.

“I tried to keep the guys motivated because I know when I went down, a lot of them were like, ‘How’s the season going to go?’ I just tried to keep them positive,” Klatt said. “We’re a good team. It’s not like we’re the bottom of the barrel. We’re up there.”

Linde said he noticed a couple of things last season.

Klatt’s knowledge of the game increased with film study. Now, he’s coming back from camps with potential concepts he learned. Linde also said he involved Klatt in conversations as part of the coaching staff to better understand why they make in-game decisions.

“At some point these sports are going to end for these kids," Linde said. "We want to make sure we’ve created a program that allows them to gain those personal attributes they have to have in order to succeed in life beyond sports.”

Cleared to play

Recovery took a little over nine months for Klatt’s clearance to play sports, which he decided to go out for track for the first time to gain speed. He participated in the 100- and 200-meter dash and long jump events.

As a junior, Klatt ran the 40-yard dash in 4.81 seconds, which for a running back is considered on the slow side. However, Klatt has participated in three football camps this summer and during one of them he ran a 4.69.

His strength has increased in his legs as well. When he was cleared in April, he conquered 575 pounds on squat and recently hit 585 pounds on box squat.

“He’s faster than he’s ever been,” Linde said. “He’s stronger than he’s ever been. He’s bigger than he’s ever been.”

Even though interest from college teams dwindled after the injury, Klatt was offered to play Division III football by Augustana College (South Dakota) in June.

“Right now, I’m seeing all my friends getting offers, taking visits to places, but I wasn’t able to do that because I got hurt last year,” he said.

Now, he wants to show colleges teams he can get back to the running back he was as a sophomore.

“I’m hoping for more this year,” Klatt said. “I’m hoping for at least over 2,000 yards rushing this year. I want to take this team to the playoffs and hopefully go far in the playoffs. Hopefully, we can make it to state and we’ve got some good guys on our team. Our line is smaller, but they’re aggressive as it gets.”

