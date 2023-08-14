The Skinny

Coach: Steve Turkington, 10th season, 35-52.

Last season: 6-4, 5-2 Mississippi Valley, lost 27-0 to Menasha in WIAA Division 3 first round.

Outgoing: The Thunderbirds graduated just 11 seniors from last year’s team, most notably a pair of all-Mississippi Valley Conference picks in OLB Ben Burgess and OL Haeden Bowar, who each were second-team selections. Burgess had 56 tackles, third-best on the team, to go along with 3 sacks and 3 tackles for loss, while Bowar helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 22 points per game.

Returning: There’s plenty of offensive firepower back, led by dual-threat senior quarterback Luke Vittengl, who earned second-team all-MVC honors last year. He also was a first-team defensive back. Seniors OL/DL Kyle Felt and DL Ross Liegel (58 tackles, 9 TFLs. Honorable mention picks Jordi Beale and Jackson Puttkamer also return.

Outlook: With under a dozen departures, Turkington brings back a bevy of players from last year’s group that reached the postseason for a third consecutive season. The T-Birds run-heavy offense should be clicking on full gears with six of the top-7 rushers returning, led by Vittengl (697 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Isaac Pelland (386, 7). They’ll have plenty of holes to run through behind the likes of Felt, Liegel, Beale, Bobby Meeker and Kody Kirchberg. There’s plenty of pop back defensively, too, with the eight of the team’s top-9 tacklers back headed by Beale (63 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack) and Liegel (58, 9, 1). Look for Micah McReynolds and Luke Turkington to make bigger strides defensively as the T-Birds should contend for their first MVC title after last year’s runner-up finish.