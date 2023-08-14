Some people just have that loud, larger-than-life personality, while others remain quiet and reserved.
One isn’t greater than the other, but there’s no sugar coating that Kyle Felt fits into the former of the two categories.
“It just fits his personality,” Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington said. “You just knew he was going to be that guy, and it would be weird if he was quiet ... that’s just how he is.”
It’s not like the senior offensive lineman gradually became one of the boisterous leaders for the Thunderbirds either. Since making the jump to the Baraboo varsity ranks as a sophomore, Felt has helped guide the T-Birds in the trenches.
A move inside the offensive line this fall could not only bolster his budding college resume, but help impart the wisdom to lead onto the next group of Baraboo linemen.
“It’s just always been who I am as a person,” Felt said of his leadership qualities. “As a sophomore I saw guys leading around me so it’s just something I’ve picked up on — helping guys get better around me because we’re only as good as our weakest link.”
Felt was one of Baraboo’s strongest links on the offensive line each of the last two seasons, helping the T-Birds rush for over 4,700 yards and 52 touchdowns. He earned honorable mention all-Badger Small Conference honors as a sophomore before earning two-way all-Mississippi Valley accolades last season, garnering first-team all-league honors at offensive lineman and was a second-team pick on the defensive line to go along with all-region honors.
It’s all the more impressive knowing Felt played all last season with a metal plate in his shoulder after breaking his collarbone during the winter of his sophomore year.
“It took a little getting used to and I started the season wearing an additional exoskeleton shoulder pad for protection,” Felt said. “I had a couple of hits throughout the season where it was definitely sore when I popped someone just right.”
Turkington believes Felt could be even more dominant this season having spent a full offseason in the weight room healthy. But for as physically gifted as Felt is — Turkington said the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has hardly grown since his sophomore season — it’s his ability to analyze things on the field and in turn collaborate with the T-Birds coaching staff.
“He’ll challenge me sometimes on things like he’ll think that we should be blocking things a certain way, but it’s not argumentative,” Turkington said. “It’s just that he studies the game so hard, that he understands it, and sometimes he sees things differently and he expresses that in a positive way.
“It’s really huge because you can have offensive linemen that are very quiet, and generally they are.”
Felt is an exception to that rule, thanks in part to the time he spent playing with Haeden Bowar the last two seasons. A fellow two-time all-conference performer, Felt said that Bowar “just taught me how to work hard and become a better offensive lineman.”
Felt, who holds offers from NCAA Division II sides Northern State (South Dakota), Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Sioux Falls, has also been able to sharpen his skills alongside and against fellow standout Ross Liegel. Liegel committed to Northern Illinois on March 13 and was a first-team all-MVC defensive lineman last year.
“We like to go at each other and get better. That’s something we’re definitely doing constantly to show the kids they can compete,” Felt said. “He teaches me to be a better defensive lineman and I help him on the offense as well.”
Chief beneficiary of that will be sophomore Hayden Sulik as he plays beside Felt after the latter switched to left guard this fall following two seasons at right tackle. Felt, who excels both at run blocking and pass protection, can help guide Sulik with in-game calls as a young center according to Turkington.
That’s exactly the type of mentorship Felt wants to pay forward.