More frequently in recent years premier high school football talent has come out of the WiscNews area.

That's the case again with loads of athletically gifted players set to hit the gridiron.

Here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 season.

Ross Liegel, Sr., Baraboo

OL/DL, 6 foot 7, 225 pounds

Notable: The Northern Illinois football commit was a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference defensive lineman, after leading Baraboo with 9 tackles for loss while adding a second-best 58 total tackles, including 41 solo takedowns, according to WisSports. He added a sack and a fumble recovery. While on offense he helped pave the way for a stiff rushing attack that piled up 1,948 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Quotable: “Ross has a rare combination of length and power that allows him to get off blocks and make plays on his side of the defense,” coach Steve Turkington said. “He is able to eliminate run plays to his side of the field, and he makes everyone’s job on the defense easier.”

Eli Bryant, Jr., Beaver Dam

QB, 6 foot 3, 190 pounds

Notable: Bryant was forced into a difficult spot as a sophomore last season when he was plugged in under center and proved he could handle himself taking snaps, throwing for 528 yards completing 44 of 86 passes in nine games, according to WisSports. While he threw just three touchdowns to eight interceptions, the experience should give him plenty of confidence as the unquestioned starter this fall.

Quotable: "Eli is an extremely hardworking athlete with tremendous arm strength," coach Brock Wilde said. "He gained valuable experience starting on varsity as a sophomore, and has improved every element of his game. He has good intuition and will be a great complement to our run game."

Trevor Krueger, Sr., Cambria-Friesland

RB/DE, 5 foot 8, 175 pounds

Notable: A two-way first-team all-Trailways Conference performer last season, Krueger was named the league's co-offensive Player of the Year and earned all-region honors for good reason after rushing for 1,095 yards with 13 touchdowns and six two-point conversions on just 150 carries (7.3 yards per attempt), according to WisSports. Krueger also tallied 72 tackles, including a team-high 36 solo takedowns, as well as a team-best 8 tackles for loss. He tacked on a sack and one fumble recovery and interception apiece.

Quotable: "Trevor is hard-working and competitive, yet with a friendly, quiet demeanor that makes him a natural leader," coach Jim Bylsma said. "Young players feel at ease working with him with his positive reassuring attitude."

Jefferson Mobry, Sr., Columbus

TE/OLB, 6 foot 3, 195 pounds

Notable: The reigning second-team all-Capitol Conference tight end should take on a bigger role in the Columbus passing game after hauling in 16 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns last season, according to WisSports. The Minnesota State-Mankato football commit was also one of the Cardinals' top outside linebackers. He racked up 66 tackles to go along with 9 tackles for loss, third-most among the potent Columbus defense, while snagging a second-best three interceptions to go along with a sack.

Quotable: "Jefferson, a starter since his sophomore year, has improved every year due to his fantastic work ethic," coach Andrew Selgrad said. "He asks questions about how to improve and is always looking for ways to get better."

Josh Klann, Sr., Lodi

OL/DL, 6 foot 5, 260 pounds

Notable: The three-year starter earned two-way second-team all-Capitol Conference honors last season after helping the Blue Devils average 28.8 points per game, fueled by a ground game that piled up nearly 2,900 yards and 36 touchdowns, according to WisSports. Klann, who has offers from Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota, University of Sioux Falls and Winona State, among others, also had a team-high 7 tackles for loss to go along with 29 tackles.

Quotable: "Just that extra experience in high school football games gives him that much more of a veteran savvy," coach Dave Puls said. "He’s going to go out there and do what he needs to do on both sides of the ball, and his work ethic and character; he’s just a class act kid that does everything you ask him to do."

Brock Massey, Sr., Mauston

WR/DB, 6 foot 4, 190 pounds

Notable: The two-way all-South Central Conference selection became the Golden Eagles’ all-time leading receiving touchdown leader as he hauled in 11 scores and 692 yards on 38 catches last season. The second-team wide receiver has 1,152 career receiving yards and 71 catches, putting him within striking distance of the program record in each category. The Minnesota-Duluth football target also earned first-team all-SCC honors at defensive back after snagging a team-high six interceptions, including one pick-six, to go along with 23 tackles.

Quotable: "Brock is a standout multi-sport athlete whose skill set transitions very well across sports," coach Dustin Vickerman said. "He has an elite ability to track and play the ball in the air, both on offense and defense. If the ball is within reach, he is coming down with it 95% of the time."

Ashton Whitehorse, Jr., Pardeeville

RB/LB, 5 foot 8, 160 pounds

Notable: The second-team all-Trailways Conference selection had a breakout sophomore campaign. Whitehorse rushed for a team-high 707 yards and six touchdowns on 115 carries, according to WisSports. He averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and rushed for over 100 yards in three of the Bulldogs' final four games of the season.

Quotable: "What makes him special is how physical he runs at running back and he plays with that same mentality at linebacker," coach Bobby Harry said. "He's someone you never want to take off the field."

Keagan Hooker, Sr., Portage

RB/LB, 6 foot 2, 175 pounds

Notable: Hooker led the Warriors in rushing with 445 yards and three touchdowns on 86 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and a team-high 44.5 yards per game, according to WisSports, to earn second-team all-Badger Small Conference recognition. Those numbers could explode this season in new coach Chris Rice’s run-heavy Wing T offense. Defensively he tallied 24 tackles, including 20 solo takedowns, to go along with a pair of sacks.

Quotable: "He's just got great vision and great speed; he just hits the hole and he doesn't hesitate. He puts his foot in the ground and he goes," Rice said. "He's not afraid of contact so he's willing to put his nose in there and go after the tough yards that he's going to need."

Jesus Gonzalez, Sr., Reedsburg

Dl/G, 5 foot 11, 231 pounds

Notable: The two-way all-Mississippi Valley Conference pick garnered first-team honors for his 67 tackles, good for fourth-best on the Beavers, according to WisSports. He racked up a second-best 15 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks to go along with a forced fumble. Gonzalez also earned second-team all-MVC honors as an offensive lineman.

Quotable: "His biggest thing is his non-stop motor; he just keeps going and going. Even when he's tired, he keeps going," coach Calvin Zenz said. "It's his power, but also his use of leverage. His ability to stay low and get under people is super impressive, as well as the way he uses his hands, and all of those things are because of his wrestling background and how good of a wrestler he is."

Connor Breunig, Sr., Sauk Prairie

TE/LB, 6 foot 2, 205 pounds

Notable: Breunig, who also is the holder and long snapper, was second in receiving for the Eagles last season with 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 catches, according to WisSports. The first-team all-Badger Small Conference pick also finished second in rushing with 292 yards and two more scores on 73 carries, while on defense he added 29 tackles, including 20 solo, to go along with 3 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Quotable: "He’s just a very valuable player. He’s very head-smart, as far as what he needs to do and what his teammates need to do, and he brings a calming factor," coach Randy Wallace said. "He’s kind of the rah rah guy, but they’re calm around him and that’s the type of thing you can’t teach. Whether it’s linebacker, running back, tight end, or wherever the heck you put him at, he goes and he balls out."

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

