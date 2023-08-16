There will be lots of talent to keep an eye on in both boys and girls cross country this year.

The season just got underway this year as practice began on Monday. The season always seems to creep up fast ahead of the start of the postseason at the end of October. Sectionals will be held either Oct. 20 or Oct. 21, and the WIAA state championships will be held Oct. 28 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

There should be plenty of local teams represented at state this year, with an excess of strong performers in the area looking to make their first trip or eyeing a return back. Here are five boys and five girls to watch this season.

Boys

Will Becker, jr., Pardeeville

Becker was the Trailways Conference champ as a sophomore. He won last year’s conference race in 17 minutes, 23.31 seconds. He followed that up by placing fifth at sectionals with a time of 17.23.5 to qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. He finished the hilly course at the Ridges Golf Course in 17:14.8, good for 23rd. His best time on the season was at the Portage Invite, where he took fifth at 17:07.7. Becker, the Bulldogs' No. 2 runner, could gain more confidence this season as he also will have senior Colin Smith back to push him for one more year.

Tanis Crawford, sr., Poynette

Crawford returns as the Pumas’ ace this year after taking sixth place at the Capitol North Conference meet last year. He followed that up by placing seventh (17:55.3) at the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship to qualify for the state championships where he finished 45th (17:46.5) in Division 3.

Enoch Hyzer, soph., Baraboo

Hyzer has some big shoes to fill this season after the Thunderbirds lost two of their top runners in Daniel Yesipovich and Connor Kleist to graduation. Hyzer finished 19th at the Badger West Conference championship last season. Baraboo coach Jake Boll said the team is bottom heavy with freshmen and sophomores — Hyzer being one of them — and the Thunderbirds could very well battle for a Badger Small Conference title this season.

Nelson Mitchell, jr., Wayland

This is Mitchell’s second year with the Big Red and coach James Cleary believes he’s ready to challenge for the Trailways Conference title this season. Mitchell was Wayland’s No. 2 runner last season, finishing sixth at the Trailways Conference meet in 18:11.01. He will look to be a leader on the team as top runner Drew Benson graduated, as did team captain Jasper Roetter. The Big Red also lost their bottom three runners (Sam Porras, William Goodman and Clayton Kroechel). Mitchell finished 31st in the Division 3 state championships last season at 17:29.4.

Colton Pickart, jr., Dodgeland

According to Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz, Pickart has “put on a lot of miles this summer in order to take that next step” as a junior. He was a WiscNews honorable mention All-Area selection last season, placing second in the Trailways Conference championship behind Becker. Pickart finished 53rd at the Division 3 state championships last season. Smanz mentioned that Dodgeland doesn’t have any seniors on the team, so as a junior, he’s expected to take that next step as a leader as well.

Girls

Angelina Prill, soph., Dodgeland

Smanz said Prill is ready to take that next step as a sophomore after finishing last season’s Division 3 state championship with a personal record of 20:46.3, which was good enough for 31st. Smanz added that Prill is an “outstanding talent and has acquired a great work ethic.” At the Trailways Conference meet last year, she placed ninth at 21:38.57.

Charlotte Gregg, soph., Sauk Prairie

Despite being a sophomore, Gregg will be the Eagles’ top runner and the pressure is on her to perform. Her time of 19:45 at the Platteville Invite was not only a personal best, but also it broke a school record held by her sister, senior CJ Gregg, who had a previous personal best of 20:01. Charlotte Gregg is eyeing her first state trip this season after finishing 20th in 20:37.20 at sectionals last season.

Piper Johnson, jr., Poynette

The Pumas junior returns looking to earn a trip to state this year. She comes back as Poynette's top runner, taking third at the Capitol North Conference meet and 17th at last year’s WIAA Division 3 sectional championship meet.

Ava Raasch, sr., Dodgeland

Raasch will be the Trojans’ top runner as a former first-team All-Trailways Conference runner, as well as a two-time state qualifier. She was the WiscNews All-Area runner of the year last year. She finished fifth at the Division 3 state championships last season at 19:27.2 while also earning an All-State honorable mention. Raasch also placed second at the Trailways Conference meet at 19:31.32. She gained a lot of confidence from last year’s postseason, according to Smanz, who noted Raasch attended a national cross country camp in North Carolina this summer.

Mila Westra, sr., Beaver Dam

Westra is back for her senior year and will look to make another trip to state. At the Division 1 state championships as a junior, she finished 65th at 20:26.4. She finished fifth at 20:47.1 during the sectional championships and also took 10th at the Badger Conference championships at 20:50.8 behind talented runners like Monona Grove’s Mackenzie Babcock, Fort Atkinson’s Mary Worden and Waunakee’s Emily Berger.

