JUNEAU — Dodgeland’s Mallory Kohn went into the girls cross country season on a mission.

She wanted something that showed the hard work she had done leading up to her junior season after she missed most of her sophomore year due to a leg injury.

She got it in the Trojans’ third meet of the season, when they traveled to McCarthy Park for the Dana Waddell Invitational.

Kohn placed second with a time of 18 minutes, 31.42 seconds, a new school record on a 5-kilometer course. Jamie Huber’s time of 18:35, set in 2017 at the Dodge County Invite, was the previous record.

“I was super, super happy,” Kohn said. “I was hugging my parents. I was in tears for a little bit because it’s such a relief and enjoyment.”

Kohn suffered a right leg strain in the first week of practice last season and missed all but one meet midway through the regular season. She was able to compete in the postseason last year but wasn’t at 100% for the Trailways Conference meet, WIAA Division 3 sectional or state meet.

There was physical therapy and stretching, and she biked and swam a lot to keep fit in preparation to return.

“I didn’t think I was going to be 100% again or be where I’m at now," she said.

She participated in track later in the spring and was healthy enough to propel Dodgeland’s 1,600-meter relay team, which included then-senior Sayrah Benzing, junior Ava Raasch and then-freshman Angelina Prill, to a fifth-place finish in the state meet.

That's when she got to work on the Dodgeland track for the summer. She started a training program that included running 800s — two laps around the track — with about a minute rest.

“I was texting with the coaches, 'What times should I do? What times should I go for?' (Coach Andrew) Perkins told me to keep going until I hit a certain time, but I never hit that time,” Kohn said. “So I just kept going for a while. Then I finally stopped. It felt good, but I was in some pain.”

She said she worked out every day during the summer and continued to cross-train by adding biking and swimming to her workouts.

It prepared her for the cross country season, her favorite sport.

“She had such a good mileage base coming in. It was probably the biggest mileage base we’ve ever had from a girl coming in,” Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz said. “She ran some workouts during the summer that we usually do not do until about two-thirds of the way through the season. She came in so prepared. She’s able to start that race focused and stay focused during it.”

Kohn tested herself over the summer and ran a 19:27.

“My goal was to break 20, and I was able to do that this summer,” she said. “I was hoping that when it came to cross country I was able to do that, which would still be a big personal record from my freshman and sophomore year. When I did that, I was super, super happy.”

Dodgeland is ranked 12th in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association. It likely would be ranked higher except it's missing Raasch, who finished fifth at the state cross country meet last season. She's recovering from an injury and is expected back in the next couple weeks.

“I definitely knew it was going to be challenging without her because we don’t have our No. 1 runner able to score for us,” Kohn said. “I felt like I was going to need to fill her void. I hope she’s able to come back because we could really use her.”

Smanz said Raasch's return likely will help more than just at meets.

“I think they would have some very good competition against each other this year if Ava was healthy,” Smanz said about his two top runners.

Kohn has embraced the top-runner role in the team’s first three meets.

She began the season by winning the Dodge County Invite in Horicon, finishing in 19:24.77. It was the third-fastest time ever posted by a Dodgeland runner, trailing only Huber’s at the top and Huber’s classmate, Meygan Benzling, who ran a 18:57 to win the 2016 Trailways Conference meet.

“She’s probably already exceeded them,” Smanz said about his expectations for Kohn this season. “We knew last year she came into the season in such good shape and injured the first week of practice. We knew she could’ve done so much more last year if she had been healthy.

“We didn’t quite expect the record to go this fast. That’s a fantastic record by Jamie. Meygan was probably only a few seconds behind her. They were both top 11 runners for three years at state. It’s something good to follow.”

Smanz wasn't the only one surprised by the school record falling.

“It didn’t even cross my mind that was a thing or where I would be at,” Kohn said. “To be behind Jamie and Meygan, I just never thought that would even happen. I wanted to be them, but I never thought it was possible.”

That momentum carried her to another victory at the Poynette Invite on Sept. 7, when she finished at 19:35.

Those fast times during Dodgeland’s first two meets provided the motivation heading into Tuesday.

“It made me more confident going into this one for sure,” she said.

Even though it was a big jump, her season goal quickly switched to breaking 19 minutes in a meet after the Poynette Invite. Now that she’s done it, she wants to keep her times around her record. Maybe shave some seconds from it.

“I wanted to give it my all and not hold anything back because things can get taken away in an instant,” Kohn said. “You’ve got to give it your all.”

Photos: Action from the WIAA state cross country championships