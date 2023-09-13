Breaking into the varsity lineup on a high school cross country team can be very tough, and not just for freshmen.

They just have to impress the coach and show they’re ready to make the leap and help the team.

Here are five boys runners who have impressed their coaches.

Girls

McKenzie Dougherty, Fr., Baraboo

McKenzie Dougherty ran a 27 minutes, 36 seconds during an inter-squad competition the first week, which was 10th amongst teammates. Three weeks later, she ran a 24:22 for sixth place for the varsity squad.

“During practice, Kenzie seems very focused and maintains a strong mindset through our tough speed workouts,” Faylona said. “She is also very committed to improving herself, not just working hard during the run, but also during the weight room lift after our runs.”

She finished 47th during the Norskie Invite at 24:22.8. Then followed it up with a 126-finish at 24:39.6 at the Verona Invite that had 27 teams race, according to Athletic.net.

“She has also improved with learning how to best race a 5K,” Faylona said. “She has been getting better with knowing how hard to take it out yet still be able to maintain pace through the third mile. And, she will continue to improve on her specific racing strategy with the more races she does."

Sierra Wegener, Fr., Dodgeland

Barry Smanz said Sierra Wegener has been a “fantastic surprise” for the Trojans as their fifth runner.

“I think that’s really helped right from the start," Smanz said. "She doesn’t have that strength, yet, in workouts to be with that front group. That will come with time, with some added strength and added miles.”

She finished 14th at the Dodge County Invite with a time of 25:01.34. Then at the Poynette Invite, she took 12th at 24:11.5.

Wegener said the biggest adjustment to high school racing is the races are longer with more competitors. She said the biggest advice she’s gotten from her teammates is to “keep going.”

Zoey Bahe, Fr., Lodi

Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said Zoey Bahe was just an average middle school runner and has come a long way to be one of the Blue Devils’ top runners.

“She is right with our No. 2 and No. 3 girls,” he said. “... I thought she would be on varsity, but I didn’t think she’d be the level she’s at right now.”

Bahe took 16th at 26:54.8 during the Westfield Invite. She followed it up with an eighth-place finish at the Lodi Invite with a time of 24:10.7. Then at the Poynette Invite, she took 19th at 24:14.4.

She said she’s more confident running hills and can “push it” when she’s running them.

“Last year, we only ran 2 miles and this year is the first year I’ve ran a 5K,” she said. “I was pretty scared because I didn’t know if I was going to do well. It turns out I could.”

Blake Brancel, So., Portage

Portage coach Kari Krakow said three of the top runners for the Warriors this year have never ran cross country before.

The top one out of that group would be Blake Brancel, who has started the season off well. She took 17th during the Westfield Invite at 27:11.6. She was then 22nd during the Poynette Invite at 25:28.4.

Krakow said Brancel is an experienced track athlete, who is normally a sprinter, but is converting to be a distance runner.

“When she figures out how to race cross country, look out,” Krakow said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. ... She takes what you say to heart and she implements it. She’s always going to give 100%. She’s a really good asset for our team.”

Brancel used to play volleyball during the fall, but “got hooked on track” and felt that cross country would be a good “gear up” for her track season.

“It’s been a really good mental break for me,” Brancel said. “There’s not a lot of stress for me to be the best. I just try my best.”

Cora Larson, Fr., Poynette

Early on the in the season, Kevin Frehner said he talked with Cora Larson about being aggressive. He told her it’s OK to not be afraid to “get out there.” He said that if she’s going to step onto a team with seven letter winners, she has to be OK with passing them in races.

“What I really like about her early is she’s been very aggressive in races,” Frehner said. “She hasn’t shown fear in terms of getting out and being aggressive in races, which not all freshmen are like that.”

Larson said she felt like as a young runner, she felt a little nervous to compete against older grades, but “once I realized it’s really not hard and you’ve got to believe in yourself, and you can do it.”

Larson finished 30th during the 23:24.2 at the Cam Rock Invite to start the season. Then at the Poynette Invite, she took 11th in the small division at 24:09.4.

“Even since Day 1 and from years ago, I’ve really just gotten more confidence in myself, realizing I have potential and I just need to keep working,” she said.

Photos: Action from the WIAA state cross country championships