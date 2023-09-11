Dodgeland junior Colton Pickart got into boys cross country because his siblings competed in the sport before him.

Now it's his turn.

Pickart's started his junior season off well, finishing fifth at the Dodge County Invite on Aug. 31 at River Bend Park in Horicon with a time of 19 minutes, 7.75 seconds.

He followed that up by placing 14th during the Poynette Invite at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Thursday with a time of 19.23.66.

From how he got involved in cross country to which superhero is his favorite, meet Pickart.

