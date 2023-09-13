Freshmen aren't the only runners trying to crack a high school cross country varsity lineup, which adds to the challenge.

They just have to impress the coach and show they’re ready to make the leap and help the team.

Here are five boys runners who have impressed their coaches.

Brody Bjorklund, Fr., Baraboo

His parents didn’t call. He didn’t send a text. Instead, freshman Brody Bjorklund impressed Baraboo cross country coach Jacob Boll on Aug. 13 when he called to see if it wasn’t too late to join the team as it began practice the next day.

“That gave me a great first impression of his maturity and he's held solid to that impression since,” Boll said.

Bjorklund ran a 19 minutes, 7 seconds at the DeForest Invite and then a 19:05 at the Verona Invite to begin the season.

Bjorklund missed critical offseason miles, and then missed the second week of practice due to a knee injury that sidelined him for the team’s first meet.

“That makes his 19:05 time (at Verona) all the more impressive given the hurdles he's already had to overcome,” Boll said.

Calvin Schaalma, Fr., Dodgeland

Calvin Schaalma said he felt pressure heading into his freshman season with the Trojans to keep up with some of the upperclassmen. He said from what he heard the team “seemed really good" at distance and pacing themselves, something he admits he isn't great at.

“I’m trying to get better at that. I have learned a lot about pacing and about spikes, too," Schaalma said. "Spikes make a big difference.”

However, Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz said the freshman has been keeping up with the four runners in front of him and he’s been a solid No. 5 runner in the early going.

“We’ve got a good junior class of three boys that have just led him in workouts, encouraging him,” Smanz said. “It’s really been a special treat for us to have him.”

He finished 11th at the Dodge County meet with a time of 21:06.56. Then took 33rd at the Poynette Invite at 21:21.

“His confidence after the last meet is very high,” Smanz said of the Dodge County meet. “It was his first meet, we had him start out a little slower, build up and today he was ready to race and get out a little faster and see what he can actually do.”

Chase Maas, So., Lodi

This past summer, Chase Maas’ father introduced him to “Born to Run 2: The Ultimate Training Guide,” which taught him to run flat footed, gears to run in, breath work and stretches to do.

It’s obviously helped him this year as he’s running his first year on varsity with the Blue Devils. Coach Kurt Wilson said he can see the improvements and people have been asking him, “What is Chase doing?”

“He was down in the dumps at (junior varsity) last year,” Wilson said. “Now he’s the No. 4 runner in our last meet and helped us win the invitational. ... It ain’t no big secret, it’s just hard work. He gets out there and pounds the pavement all summer long. It’s long, slow distance for most of the time. Now it’s paying off for him.”

Maas finished ninth at the Lodi Invite with a time of 19:37.2 for ninth place to help his team win the invitational. He followed that by finishing 19th at 19:39.72 in the Large Division.

“It’s such a leap (of improvement),” Maas said. “From junior varsity to varsity in one summer, I’m not keeping up with people that I’ve seen disappear from my view in seconds.”

Wyatt See, So., Poynette

Wyatt See played football for the Pumas last year as a receiver and defensive end. It’s a sports he loves, but he felt like he had a better chance of running varsity cross country than play another year on the junior varsity football team.

“It’s been tough dealing with the experience problems,” See said. “I missed out not doing it my previous years. That set me back a little bit, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

In his first year running cross country, See finished ninth at the Cam Rock Invite with a time of 17:7.7. He followed it up with a fifth-place finish in the small division of the Poynette Invite at 17:51.8.

“I’ve felt pretty good about my performances, however I’m only looking to get better from here on out,” See said.

Poynette coach boys cross country coach Kevin Frehner said See’s time at the Cam Rock Invite was the seventh fastest in school history.

Frehner said See had a successful track season last season, which convinced the sophomore to give cross country a try this fall. See passed the early-season test to be on varsity.

“He’s started really well. It’s really early in the season,” Frehner said. “We’re not going to get too worked up yet. It’s not October yet.”

Alex Zimmerman, So., Waupun

Even though Alex Zimmerman didn’t run last year, he’s proved to Waupun coach Matt Dickhut he’s ready for the varsity level.

He’s currently running as the Warriors’ fifth or sixth runners, which helps the team contribute points for total team score. The top 5 finishers for teams add up the team’s total points in a varsity meet.

Zimmerman ran the varsity race of the Mike Hurlberg Invite on Saturday, which he placed 40th at 19:27.61. He was Waupun’s No. 5 finisher on the night.

"So far (the season) is going well," Dickhut said. "He knows what time he wants to run (this season)."

Photos: Action from the WIAA state cross country championships